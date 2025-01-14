Reba McEntire Has Worn Some Spicy Outfits Over The Years

When it comes to Reba McEntire's style, "spicy" probably isn't the first word to come to mind (unless, of course, we're talking about the time she donned Colonel Sanders' costume for a KFC commercial). Sure enough, though, she's had her share of scandalous (ish) lewks. And, surprising absolutely no one, she's rocked them.

McEntire's very first brush with racy attire came in 1993, for that year's Country Music Association Awards. The "Fancy" singer donned a memorable red dress with a decidedly low-cut bodice — though skin-bearing probably wouldn't be the appropriate term here, as the dress also featured translucent mesh paneling right up to her neck and flaring beyond her wrists. Speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment about the surprising outfit choice 30 years later, McEntire explained that she hadn't planned for such a daring pick. In fact, she shared that she'd addressed it being low-cut not just once, but twice with the designer, Sandi Spika Borchetta. McEntire recalled her reaction to trying it on a second time, saying, "I looked in the mirror and I said, 'Sandi, this is still really low-cut.' She said, 'I think it's the lighting in here.' I said, 'Okay.'"

What ensued was a compliment by Kris Kristofferson, as well as appreciative gasps from the audience, and McEntire confessed that she'd felt pretty smug on stage. However, she added that her family pulled her aside right after the awards show to question the choice. "Daddy comes over to me. He said, 'Reba, did you have that dress on backwards?' So I guess it was a little low," she quipped. Even so, the "Reba" star acknowledged that it had nothing on the more scandalous looks of today. "Shoot ... that's granny stuff!" she joked. Either way, the dress was a winner in her eyes, and years later, she re-wore it to host the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards.