Reba McEntire's Relationship History, From Her Marriages To Current Flame Rex Linn

Reba McEntire has had an interesting love life. She married young, which was the norm in the '70s. But her attitude to the marriage was anything but. Instead of putting her singing on the back burner to support Charlie Battles' aspirations, McEntire prioritized her career. She started making a name for herself early on in their marriage and won her first Grammy not long before it ended. Her success caused tension in her relationship.

When Battles' protectiveness over McEntire transformed into attempts to dominate her, she packed up her belongings and left — literally. She put her native Oklahoma in the rearview mirror to pursue a country music career in Tennessee. Shortly after her 1987 divorce, McEntire began a relationship with her then-manager Narvel Blackstock, marrying him in 1989. Blackstock became McEntire's manager, husband, and father of her only child, roles he played well for 26 years.

The power couple shocked the music world when they announced their 2015 divorce, particularly because McEntire attributed the decision to Blackstock. They have both moved on since then. Blackstock is said to have married an old friend of McEntire's, a relationship that may have contributed to their split. For her part, McEntire was in a relationship with oil geologist Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo for two years before she reconnected with Rex Linn, a friend-turned-boyfriend, during the COVID-19 pandemic. And McEntire hasn't ruled out getting married again, though she'll leave that up to Linn. For a superstar, McEntire has done a good job balancing her relationships and her career.