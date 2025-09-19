Kate Middleton's Dinner Seat Next To Trump Has Us Hoping The Rumors About His Smell Are BS

President Donald Trump's visit to the U.K. certainly got a lot of people talking. However, it wasn't always in a way those involved would necessarily appreciate – from Brits taking to the streets to protest Donald's presence, to netizens taking aim at First Lady Melania Trump's wardrobe. Then, there was the state dinner at Windsor Castle, which got social media users feeling bad for Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, who was seated right next to the president for the lavish affair. And for her sake, we just hope all those rumors about Donald's body odor aren't actually true.

Things started awkwardly enough between the president and the princess, with Donald attempting to charm Kate upon their first meeting, no doubt prompting an eye roll from Melania. Still, Kate was all smiles in an Instagram post from a royal fan account collecting photos of her from the Trumps' visit. And while several commenters took this at face value, not all of them were convinced that it was entirely genuine. "I'm so sorry she had to sit next to him.. but I'm sure she handled it with grace and charm.. she soooo beautiful!!" one Instagram user commented. "As a USA citizen, I apologize to Katherine for having to sit next to him. William and Katherine handle everything with such grace," another remarked. One of the top comments on the post simply read, "Poor Catherine." Of course, Kate's true feelings about the whole thing are a matter of speculation, as is whether or not Donald smelled especially bad. But why is that a question in the first place?