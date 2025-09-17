Trump Tries To Charm Kate Middleton Using One Flirty Word (Cue Melania's Eye Roll)
Charmed ... we're sure. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were given a warm royal welcome upon touching down at Windsor Castle on September 17 as part of the president's historical and highly anticipated second U.K. state visit. However, in true Trump fashion, the president wasted no time and started laying it on very thick with the royals — namely the royal's crown jewel, Princess Catherine, who was notably sporting her natural hair.
Trump tells Kate 'you're beautiful' after landing at Windsor estate.
As evidenced in video footage, after stepping off the Marine One helicopter, the Prince and Princess of Wales were there to receive the Trumps. Alas, it was the president who really did the talking with just one flirty word. "You're beautiful, so beautiful," he appeared to tell Kate Middleton as he received her impeccably manicured hand. Cue an exasperated Melania, somewhere deep in the bowels of her guest room at Windsor Castle, punching the air. (It's a good thing Melania reportedly renegotiated her prenup, we guess.)
Shortly after footage surfaced of Trump complimenting Kate, social media users flooded all corners of the internet to discuss the president's idea of exchanging pleasantries with the Princess of Wales. "Four words spoken to Kate and all immediately about her appearance, the man is obsessed with being a creep," one X user wrote. Meanwhile, another quipped, "I bet Trump is already in love with beautiful Kate!"
This isn't President Donald Trump's first rodeo
As you may recall, President Donald Trump has a history of trying to flatter women by praising their appearance — all while carefully noting that he is not allowed to. In June 2025, while working on a peace deal between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, Trump praised Angolan journalist and producer Hariana Verás Victória for her beauty. After the reporter thanked Trump, Trump responded, "That's so nice. And so beautifully stated," per BuzzFeed. He then famously went off script. "Karoline [Leavitt] said this, number one, that I shouldn't say this because it's politically incorrect ... she said, 'She's beautiful.' And you are beautiful!" he defiantly declared.
But that's not all. In August, during a more than three-hour cabinet meeting, Trump delivered something of an awkward rant about not being able to call his attorney general, Pam Bondi, beautiful. Immediately after noting that Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer "looks like he's aged 100 years," he was adamant that he doesn't like talking about people's appearances, adding, "In politics, looks don't matter," per HuffPost. Then he said, "I look at Pam. I would never say she's beautiful." (And no, it has nothing to do with all of Bondi's rumored plastic surgery or her distracting greasy hair.) Trump revealed that he wouldn't call Bondi beautiful "because that's gonna be the end of my political career." Um, okay? Does that mean him calling the Princess of Wales "beautiful" will have any effect on his political career and/or presidency? TBD we suppose.