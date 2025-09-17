Trump Tries To Charm Kate Middleton Using One Flirty Word (Cue Melania's Eye Roll)

Charmed ... we're sure. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were given a warm royal welcome upon touching down at Windsor Castle on September 17 as part of the president's historical and highly anticipated second U.K. state visit. However, in true Trump fashion, the president wasted no time and started laying it on very thick with the royals — namely the royal's crown jewel, Princess Catherine, who was notably sporting her natural hair.

Trump tells Kate 'you're beautiful' after landing at Windsor estate. pic.twitter.com/Sem6J17pLc — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) September 17, 2025

As evidenced in video footage, after stepping off the Marine One helicopter, the Prince and Princess of Wales were there to receive the Trumps. Alas, it was the president who really did the talking with just one flirty word. "You're beautiful, so beautiful," he appeared to tell Kate Middleton as he received her impeccably manicured hand. Cue an exasperated Melania, somewhere deep in the bowels of her guest room at Windsor Castle, punching the air. (It's a good thing Melania reportedly renegotiated her prenup, we guess.)

Shortly after footage surfaced of Trump complimenting Kate, social media users flooded all corners of the internet to discuss the president's idea of exchanging pleasantries with the Princess of Wales. "Four words spoken to Kate and all immediately about her appearance, the man is obsessed with being a creep," one X user wrote. Meanwhile, another quipped, "I bet Trump is already in love with beautiful Kate!"