Kate Middleton Looks So Much More Relatable Sporting Her Natural Hair

Kate Middleton's glamour has evolved over the years since she married into the British royal family and became a modern royal style icon. She's rocked some of the best outfits and hairstyles, from her timeless 'do at her wedding to Prince William through her sleek blowouts and fancy chignons on the red carpet. But here's something you may not know about Kate: she actually has naturally curly hair — something William ironically described as a "nightmare" during an unofficial visit to the U.K. charity Centrepoint, despite his own balding head. "He was asking us all about Centrepoint — how we were doing with our course and all that sort of stuff," a hairdresser recalled during a chat with Marie Claire. "Then he suddenly asked whether I could help out with Kate's hair, because it's such a nightmare." The stylist said, "Then I realised he wasn't joking. He said no one ever wanted to do Kate's hair because it was so long and thick, and it was a bit of an issue."

In 2024, one of Kate's former roommates at the University of St. Andrews, where she and William first met, shared a sweet throwback featuring the gorgeous royal's natural tresses. Singer Laura Warshauer posted the tribute shortly after Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis to the public, writing, "Sending love to Kate Middleton, the future Queen of England and my university dormmate!" alongside a photo of the two at a Hope Street flat party. Kate wore a simple turtleneck as she stood next to Warshauer, flashing a warm smile while glancing over her shoulder. She wore her natural curls loose with a side part, allowing them to drape freely down her shoulders. With barely any makeup on, the Princess of Wales looked refreshingly laidback and relatable, a far cry from the typically polished look she's come to be known for.