Kate Middleton Looks So Much More Relatable Sporting Her Natural Hair
Kate Middleton's glamour has evolved over the years since she married into the British royal family and became a modern royal style icon. She's rocked some of the best outfits and hairstyles, from her timeless 'do at her wedding to Prince William through her sleek blowouts and fancy chignons on the red carpet. But here's something you may not know about Kate: she actually has naturally curly hair — something William ironically described as a "nightmare" during an unofficial visit to the U.K. charity Centrepoint, despite his own balding head. "He was asking us all about Centrepoint — how we were doing with our course and all that sort of stuff," a hairdresser recalled during a chat with Marie Claire. "Then he suddenly asked whether I could help out with Kate's hair, because it's such a nightmare." The stylist said, "Then I realised he wasn't joking. He said no one ever wanted to do Kate's hair because it was so long and thick, and it was a bit of an issue."
In 2024, one of Kate's former roommates at the University of St. Andrews, where she and William first met, shared a sweet throwback featuring the gorgeous royal's natural tresses. Singer Laura Warshauer posted the tribute shortly after Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis to the public, writing, "Sending love to Kate Middleton, the future Queen of England and my university dormmate!" alongside a photo of the two at a Hope Street flat party. Kate wore a simple turtleneck as she stood next to Warshauer, flashing a warm smile while glancing over her shoulder. She wore her natural curls loose with a side part, allowing them to drape freely down her shoulders. With barely any makeup on, the Princess of Wales looked refreshingly laidback and relatable, a far cry from the typically polished look she's come to be known for.
Kate's natural hair makes her seem more authentic, says an expert
In 2021, photos of Kate Middleton's rarely seen natural locks were also shared by a fan on Tumblr, showcasing her hair transformation from her younger years to her present-day role as England's future queen consort. Among the photos were candid shots from her time at St. Andrews, as well as snaps from the 2012 Jubilee tour, in which the hot climate helped bring out Kate's natural hair pattern (shown above). "I would KILL to see Catherine curl train her hair and wear it naturally regularly," one user replied. "Like imagine how STUNNING it would be if she cared for it and nurtured it with the intention of wearing it curly all the time?"
Kate does embrace her natural hair texture on occasion, like that one time she showed off a wavy hairstyle at the 2021 Royal Variety Performance instead of her signature blowout look. Another time, she accidentally flaunted her natural curls after a royal outing went awry due to an unexpected change in the weather. Celebrity hairstylist Tom Smith explained how allowing her natural hair to show makes her seem more real and relatable to the masses. "She appears much more warm and lighthearted and looks younger, more stylish and freer. It definitely feels more authentic," he told Hello! at the time.
Nicole Petty, a hair expert from London, also noted how Kate's cancer treatments could have encouraged the reemergence of her natural curls. She attributed the change to a phenomenon known as "chemo curls," which the haircare professional says is fairly common. However, "It's important to keep in mind that this is likely a temporary change," says Petty. "It usually takes between six to 12 months for hair to return to its original texture, though some will have their new texture permanently," she added.