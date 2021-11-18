Kate Middleton Shows Off Her New Wavy Hairstyle
Kate Middleton is famous for being a member of the British royal family, the wife of Prince William, and a mother of three children. She's also known for being a style icon. That's why people pay close attention to her makeup routine as well as what she's wearing. They also notice when she changes her hair. In fact, some people have figured out that the Duchess of Cambridge seemingly does something very purposeful with her hair due to the fact that the public makes such a fuss over it.
PopSugar explained back in September 2017 that there's a suspicion that Kate opts for a new hairstyle in order to distract people when she's pregnant. U.K.'s Evening Standard writer Kate Proctor took to Twitter to share the revelation, writing, "Pattern is Duchess of Cambridge changes her hairstyle, people concentrate on her head, then announces pregnancy. My gfs called this wks ago!"
Frankly, the trick has been such a success at distracting the press from pregnancies, that Hello! pointed out in May that Princess Beatrice had borrowed the move before announcing the fact that she was expecting a baby. Granted, it also makes the media wonder if Kate is pregnant every time she switches up her hairstyle, which is what happened in September, when Good to Know pondered that very thing when Kate showed up to the "James Bond" premiere with her hair in an updo. Now, the royal is showing off another new style and it's creating a buzz simply for being fabulous!
Kate Middleton stunned fans with her modern glamour
Kate Middleton has gorgeous hair. She looks lovely when she wears it up in a sophisticated style and looks just as amazing when she wears it down with big, blown-out curls at the bottom. However, when she showed up in London on November 18 to attend the annual Royal Variety Performance, per People, the Duchess of Cambridge had opted for super-stylish, wonderfully modern waves that were much smaller and tighter than what we're used to seeing.
To match her stunning hair which she kept swept over her shoulder, Kate wore a green emerald dress by Jenny Packham, which shone like the jewel its color was inspired by. People notes that she also wore the gown while in Pakistan back in 2019, and we totally understand why she would want to wear it again. Kate has been rewearing several outfits lately.
The public certainly seemed to appreciate Kate's look, with one person taking to Twitter to write, "I just LOVE Catherine's dress and hair..." Another person felt the same way, tweeting, "Wonderful, hair and makeup, HRH Catherine is perfect..." Others were left just as stunned and impressed, which is why another fan of the royal claimed that the "Duchess of Cambridge['s] glam is unmatched." That's definitely hard to argue with when Kate keeps showing up looking so amazing!