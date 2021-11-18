Kate Middleton Shows Off Her New Wavy Hairstyle

Kate Middleton is famous for being a member of the British royal family, the wife of Prince William, and a mother of three children. She's also known for being a style icon. That's why people pay close attention to her makeup routine as well as what she's wearing. They also notice when she changes her hair. In fact, some people have figured out that the Duchess of Cambridge seemingly does something very purposeful with her hair due to the fact that the public makes such a fuss over it.

PopSugar explained back in September 2017 that there's a suspicion that Kate opts for a new hairstyle in order to distract people when she's pregnant. U.K.'s Evening Standard writer Kate Proctor took to Twitter to share the revelation, writing, "Pattern is Duchess of Cambridge changes her hairstyle, people concentrate on her head, then announces pregnancy. My gfs called this wks ago!"

Frankly, the trick has been such a success at distracting the press from pregnancies, that Hello! pointed out in May that Princess Beatrice had borrowed the move before announcing the fact that she was expecting a baby. Granted, it also makes the media wonder if Kate is pregnant every time she switches up her hairstyle, which is what happened in September, when Good to Know pondered that very thing when Kate showed up to the "James Bond" premiere with her hair in an updo. Now, the royal is showing off another new style and it's creating a buzz simply for being fabulous!