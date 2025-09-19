Kamala Harris Exposes Jill Biden's Mean Girl Side & Uses Doug Emhoff As The Knife
Details about the blistering feud between Kamala Harris and Jill Biden have surfaced and shown why the two were not able to repair their relationship. An icy interaction reportedly took place on July 4, 2024, when Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, took in a fireworks display at the White House balcony alongside Jill and Joe Biden. A year later, Harris posted a photo from that evening to X to celebrate the holiday, but cropped the Bidens out of the pic. Despite posting the snap, the former veep apparently had unpleasant memories from that night, as she was unhappy with how Jill treated her husband. According to an excerpt from her forthcoming memoir "107 Days," Harris' feud with Jill may have reached a point of no return after the former first lady confronted Emhoff on the balcony as the two couples took in the fireworks in July 2024. "She seemed tense, even angry. 'What's going on?' she demanded. 'Are you supporting us?'" Harris wrote about Jill's interaction with Emhoff, via The Guardian. The confrontation was over Jill's concern that Harris and Emhoff might not support Joe in his bid for reelection, but Emhoff assured her they were.
As Harris wrote, the exchange did not sit well with Emhoff. "They hide you away for four years, give you impossible, s*** jobs ... never fight back when you're attacked, never praise your accomplishments," Harris recalled her husband saying once they were alone. "And still, they have to ask if we're loyal?"
That excerpt was shared online, and Harris defenders were quick to bash Jill for going on the attack against Emhoff. "So Jill really was a b**** and a Karen to Kamala," one X user wrote. Since that fateful July 4th encounter, there have been other frigid interactions between Harris and Jill.
Jill Biden froze out Kamala Harris on national TV
Kamala Harris posted a photo of her and Doug Emhoff taking in the fireworks from the White House in a tweet posted July 4. "Things are hard right now. They are probably going to get worse before they get better," the former VP wrote alongside the pic. Of course, this was the same night Jill had her run-in with Emhoff. The photo quickly went viral, not only because of Harris' strongly-worded post, but because people quickly realized that she had cropped Jill Biden and Joe Biden out of the picture. Link Lauren, a prominent political commentator on X, described the photo hack job as "symbolic." Perhaps the one-time vice president wouldn't have been so quick to literally cut the Bidens out of her life had they treated her better.
Not long after the 2024 presidential election, Jill Biden publicly displayed icy behavior towards Harris at Jimmy Carter's funeral in January. Footage was captured by CNN of the Bidens arriving at the funeral as Harris and Emhoff were already seated in a pew. The former first lady sat down next to Harris and decided to forego any pleasantries. In fact, Jill could be seen slightly turning away from Harris. Even CNN's Jake Tapper noticed the lack of decorum between the two women. "You didn't see a typically warm greeting between the First Couple and a Second Couple," he said on the broadcast.