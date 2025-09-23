Reese Witherspoon Moments That Had Fans Busting Out The Pitchforks

On the surface, Reese Witherspoon seems like one of the most unproblematic celebs out there. However, the "Legally Blonde" star has actually stirred up quite a bit of drama online over the years. One of her most recent bouts of internet infamy happened when she championed the incorporation of AI in entertainment for women during a joint Glamour feature with her "Morning Show" co-stars. "I'm always looking forward to how media is evolving and how I can help be part of bringing women along in those emerging industries," explained Witherspoon. "And now we're doing it with AI. It's so, so important that women are involved in AI ... because it will be the future of filmmaking." She continued, "And you can be sad and lament it all you want, but the change is here. It will never be a lack of creativity and ingenuity and actual physical manual building of things. It might diminish, but it's always going to be the highest importance in art and in expression of self."

Unsurprisingly, the star's opinion ignited a fierce social media debate, in which many users enthusiastically disagreed with her stance. On Reddit, for example, fans were particularly vocal about their disappointment. "Oh, cool, so there's no creative license at all," commented one user. "Yes, it makes sense. Who needs artists when you can have a machine make art! I'm sure it understands and will give us stories that connect us. Oh, please sell out." A second user called out the star for using women to gain support for the cause. "It really annoys me when something is obviously inherently bad, but instead of pushing back, someone will try to turn it into a social cause," they wrote. "It's not actually valid to take up AI because mostly men are doing it. Reese continues to disappoint." Meanwhile, a third user suggested that Witherspoon had financial incentives for promoting the use of AI in film and TV. "Probably just bought shares in some AI movie startup," they wrote.

Unfortunately for Witherspoon, the AI debate is far from her only public shaming.