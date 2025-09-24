Princess Eugenie's Tasteless Style Is A Royal Disaster (& Everyone's Noticing)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the drama-packed telenovela that is the House of Windsor, you can be riding high in April, shot down in May, and plummeting in popularity at the flip of a dime. However, some things remain constant: the shady side of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, the bloated sense of entitlement, the ludicrous rules that accompany hobnobbing with royals, the archaic customs and antiquated beliefs, and last but not least, Princess Eugenie of York's tasteless style. The latter is, quite possibly, the biggest royal disaster of all, even overshadowing the cringeworthy interview where her father, Andrew, spectacularly failed to explain away and justify his friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. OK, maybe not. Nowhere near, in fact. Still, Eugenie's fashion felony rap sheet is a catastrophe that hasn't gone unnoticed.

Despite her highly questionable clothing, Eugenie has undergone quite a transformation. She's left her awkward teens behind her and become a wife, mom-of-two, successful art gallery director, and passionate activist. But the royal family persistently snubs Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice of York — and it has nothing to do with horrific headwear or ghastly garb. Sadly, it seems the siblings' utterly unforgivable offence is being born to Andrew and his now ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.

Undoubtedly a problematic and gruesome twosome if ever there was one, but then, you don't get to choose your parents. That said, you do get to choose your outfits, which makes Eugenie's appalling attire all the more puzzling. We're checking out her tasteless style and the social shade it sparks.