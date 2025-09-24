Bombshell Rumor About Rory McIlroy's Wife Would Rock The Golf World If True

Divorce rumors continued to swirl around Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll even though they had seemingly reconciled, and the cause of their marital woes would shock most fans. The couple had filed for divorce in May 2024 — before getting back together a month later. McIlroy caused a stir online at the time when he played at the Wells Fargo Championship on Mother's Day weekend and failed to shout out Stoll during an interview. Fans took note of the snub, and a curious question was raised. "Question is who cheated on who," one X, formerly Twitter, user asked.

Over a year later, after McIlroy was back with his wife, questions about Stoll's loyalty loomed. The PGA pro raised some eyebrows when he took a private jet to take in U.S. Open tennis action in New York City in late August. Video of McIlroy taking in the tennis action alongside his faithful caddie — with Stoll conspicuously absent — was shared on X by a golf insider. "When you bust your a** to be great and successful and then your wife bangs around on you, you're going to have a tough time with life," a fan commented on the post. The insider agreed that something seemed afoot in the marriage.

Weeks later, McIlroy and Stoll weren't fooling anyone with their display of being a happy couple after he won the Irish Open on September 7. Page Six described the pair as putting on a "united front" at the event. That's when one commenter popped up to drop a bombshell. "My friend's husband is a golf pro who was on tour with him before. Hard to believe but she's the one that cheated. He is staying together for the sake of the child," they wrote. This wasn't even the couple's first rumored cheating scandal.