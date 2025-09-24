Bombshell Rumor About Rory McIlroy's Wife Would Rock The Golf World If True
Divorce rumors continued to swirl around Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll even though they had seemingly reconciled, and the cause of their marital woes would shock most fans. The couple had filed for divorce in May 2024 — before getting back together a month later. McIlroy caused a stir online at the time when he played at the Wells Fargo Championship on Mother's Day weekend and failed to shout out Stoll during an interview. Fans took note of the snub, and a curious question was raised. "Question is who cheated on who," one X, formerly Twitter, user asked.
Over a year later, after McIlroy was back with his wife, questions about Stoll's loyalty loomed. The PGA pro raised some eyebrows when he took a private jet to take in U.S. Open tennis action in New York City in late August. Video of McIlroy taking in the tennis action alongside his faithful caddie — with Stoll conspicuously absent — was shared on X by a golf insider. "When you bust your a** to be great and successful and then your wife bangs around on you, you're going to have a tough time with life," a fan commented on the post. The insider agreed that something seemed afoot in the marriage.
Weeks later, McIlroy and Stoll weren't fooling anyone with their display of being a happy couple after he won the Irish Open on September 7. Page Six described the pair as putting on a "united front" at the event. That's when one commenter popped up to drop a bombshell. "My friend's husband is a golf pro who was on tour with him before. Hard to believe but she's the one that cheated. He is staying together for the sake of the child," they wrote. This wasn't even the couple's first rumored cheating scandal.
Fans believe Rory McIlroy had a fling with a CBS reporter
When Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll filed for divorce in May 2024, details about their troubled marriage began to surface. "A point of contention in Rory's marriage with Erica was that Erica was lonely in their marriage," a source told Us Weekly at the time. Perhaps Stoll struggled with her husband's hectic travel schedule, or maybe she was "lonely" because McIlroy had found another woman. At least that was the gossip that circulated with regard to the couple's marriage problems.
Affair rumors exploded around McIlroy and CBS' Amanda Balionis in April 2024. Many believed that this extramarital relationship was the reason he filed for divorce. The next month, a popular X golf account alleged there was romance between the golfer and an on-air personality. "Rory McIlroy having an affair with CBS Golf Reporter, Amanda Balionis? Both have recently filed for divorce from their current partners," the user tweeted in May 2024 while including a screenshot of a direct message from an unsubstantiated source. Balionis had called it quits with her husband, former NFL quarterback Bryn Renner, after two years of marriage. Afterward, fans started noticing chemistry between the golfer and the "Full Swing" host. "Seeing Amanda Balionis interview Rory McIlroy makes me convinced she's got evening plans with him," an X user wrote in July 2024.
That was not the only interview between the pair that caused a stir. Following McIlroy's Masters win in April, Balionis sat down with him and shared a behind-the-scenes snap of the interview on her Instagram page. "Must be difficult since they dated last year," one follower commented on the post. Despite having been reconciled with Stoll for over a year, the rumor mill hadn't stopped churning.