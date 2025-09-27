Gnarly Photos Of Trump's Bruised Hand Are A Dark Reminder Of His Age

At 78 years and 7 months of age, Donald Trump became the oldest person to assume the U.S. presidency in January 2025. For better or worse, the public anxiously awaited Trump's medical report, released in April 2025. Though the White House doctor deemed Trump to be in "excellent" health, per Reuters, the president raised concerns in late 2024. That's because he was spotted several times with a deep bruise on his hand that seemingly just wouldn't budge.

Trump was quick to deny that the discoloration was a sign of ill health. "It's from shaking hands with thousands of people," he told Time in December 2024. That became the official story. When questions of Trump's aging hands were raised again shortly after he took office, his team weaved it into the narrative surrounding the bruise. "President Trump is a man of the people," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a February 2025 statement, justifying why he shakes so many hands (via NBC News).

Between February and September 2025, Trump attended several high-profile meetings in which his gnarly hand became one of the main subjects of interest. And that's despite his efforts to hide it underneath copious amounts of makeup. To his credit, his makeup game did become better with time, but the bruise was still very much there. Amid intense speculation, Trump revealed he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in advanced age that affects blood flow. While he has repeatedly tried to dismiss issues surrounding his health, pictures of his bruised hand stand as stark reminders of his age.