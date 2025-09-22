Trump's Behavior With Elon Musk At Charlie Kirk's Funeral Confirms What We Suspected
Donald Trump's interaction with Elon Musk at Charlie Kirk's funeral confirms what we suspected about their relationship.
Trump and Musk were two of several high-profile attendees at the funeral of the right wing activist, who was killed on September 10, 2025. His funeral arrived 11 days after the president confirmed Kirk's death to the world. "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," Trump posted to his Truth Social account. "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!" Musk has also been outspoken in his support of Kirk and his values over the years, in addition to mourning his passing.
And while both men were expected to be in attendance at Kirk's funeral, their unexpected reunion has confirmed that Trump and Musk's feud may not be nearly as serious as we previously thought. Although the Tesla CEO was seated several rows back at the funeral, which was attended by over 60,000 of Kirk's supporters at Arizona's State Farm Stadium, he also found himself next to Trump, who warmly greeted him. This turn of events veers greatly from their previous interactions.
What Trump and Musk said at Charlie Kirk's funeral
If you recall, it seemed Trump and Musk went scorched earth on each other thanks to a disagreement, among other things, about a bill Trump was tying to pass. Now, the president wasted no time shaking Musk's hand, introducing him to the man sitting to his right, and pulling him into a friendly conversation.
Donald Trump was one of several people who took the stage at Charlie Kirk's funeral to pay his respects. "Less than two weeks ago, our country was robbed of one of the brightest lights of our times," Trump said (via Live Now Fox). "A giant of his generation and above all, a devoted husband, father, son, Christian and patriot. Charles James Kirk was heinously murdered by a radicalized, cold blooded monster for speaking the truth that was in his heart."
For Charlie pic.twitter.com/8092jIt319
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 21, 2025
Musk didn't take the stage at Kirk's funeral, but he did react to Kirk's death in video comments after the event. When asked why Kirk was murdered, Musk thought for a moment then delivered a response which has since gone viral. "He was killed because his voice made a difference," said Musk. "Because he was showing people the light and he was killed by the dark." Musk also tweeted a photo of himself and Donald Trump with the caption "For Charlie," suggesting that their surprising reunion was meant to honor his passing. Time will tell whether they're able to remain cordial.