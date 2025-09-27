Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Teeth Transformation Hints Her Glossy Smile Is Fake

It's an open secret that Lauren Sánchez Bezos has had plastic surgery over the years, but it hasn't just been fillers and implants, with her smile transforming quite a bit since her early days in the spotlight. In May 2025, Sánchez Bezos attended the amfAR gala in Cannes with Jeff Bezos, one month before they tied the knot. She posed on the red carpet in a multi-colored sequined dress that had a sweetheart neckline, and she flashed a dazzling smile for the cameras. Closer inspection shows that Sánchez Bezos' gleaming smile may have been doctor-assisted.

In March, we spoke to a plastic surgeon who broke down Sánchez Bezos' transformation, with Dr. Joel Kopelman telling Nicki Swift, "Looking at the evolution of Sánchez Bezos' appearance, I can see some telltale signs of cosmetic surgery." Kopelman identified evidence of possible implants, fillers, and lifts, so if Bezos' bride was willing to undergo those efforts to achieve a more youthful look, then it wouldn't be surprising if she'd also gotten her teeth done. After all, the rest of her smile seems to be modified, with some saying the cosmetic work on Sánchez Bezos' lips has already gone too far.

Not only had the former "Good Day L.A." host seemingly altered her mouth, but her teeth had an unnatural glow. Shortly before wedding pictures of Sánchez Bezos dominated the headlines, dentist Sam Jethwa spoke to The Telegraph about how Sánchez Bezos may have achieved the look. "Her teeth have a glossy finish which suggests she may have veneers — these are thin porcelain shells that are placed over the front of natural teeth," Jethwa told the outlet. A look at older photos shows that not only had the shade of Sánchez Bezos' teeth changed, but so had the shape.