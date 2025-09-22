Melania Trump 'Look-Alike' At Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service Has The Internet Confused
Did she or didn't she?! As reported by Fox News, Charlie Kirk's memorial at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, drew a crowd of 90,000 people. As one can imagine, there were many powerful political figures in attendance, including President Donald J. Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., FBI Director Kash Patel, and the list goes on and on. Alas, it appears that one notable figure was missing from the somber ceremony: first lady Melania Trump, who seemingly skipped Charlie Kirk's memorial service.
During an exchange with Elon Musk at the memorial, wherein Trump's behavior confirmed what we suspected all along about the billionaire businessmen's on-again, off-again bromance, eagle-eyed viewers at home couldn't help but point out what appeared to be a Melania look-alike sitting directly behind the president in one of the stadium's suites. "Is that supposed to be Melania in the background?" one X user asked pointedly. Another replied, "That's what I was thinking ! Was she super imposed ? Her hair is suddenly much darker — I don't think I saw her in Attendence [sic] today?"
However, others were sure that the woman in question was the real deal. "OMG is that Melania photobombing this magical moment?? Awesome!! I love it!" one user wrote. Meanwhile, another quipped, "Melanie [sic] Trump brokered the peace deal." Even Grok, the AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk's AI company xAI, joined in on the discourse, maintaining that the mysterious woman was in fact Melania. "The photo is real, taken today at Charlie Kirk's memorial in Arizona. The woman in the background is Melania Trump," Grok wrote.
Melania Trump body double rumors are nothing new
Unfortunately, this isn't the first time the Trump team has been accused of bringing along a Melania Trump stand-in to events. In November 2024, it was widely rumored that Donald Trump brought a body double of his wife to the polls when he cast his ballot for the presidential election in West Palm Beach, Florida. "The check didn't clear in time for the real Melania to make an appearance, so they had to bring the doppelganger off the bench," one X user speculated. Other skeptics theorized that it wasn't really Melania who attended the funeral of Pope Francis in April or Trump's military parade commemorating the United States Army's 250th Anniversary in June.
Even Special Assistant to the President and Communications Advisor Margo Martin, aka "the Melania clone," has been accused of cosplaying as Melania when the president is in a pinch and the first lady can't be bothered. It all started in June 2023, when Fox News anchor John Roberts was reporting on the then-former president's arrival at a Miami federal courthouse for his arraignment, where he pleaded "not guilty" to 37 felony charges. Roberts first announced that Donald arrived with Melania in tow, before correcting himself, noting that the woman in question was actually Martin. Ruh-roh. Cue the conspiracy theories. "Fox, that's Margo Martin. Sometimes referred to as 'fake Melania,'" former state prosecutor and criminal defense lawyer Ron Filipkowski wrote in a post directed at Fox News in response to the on-air blunder.
Then, in November 2024, one X user commented, "This is Margo Martin, Trump's press person. I suspect she keeps her hair however Melania keeps it. Just in case they need her for a photo op," along with a photo of Martin. We'll let you be the judge.