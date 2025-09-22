Melania Trump 'Look-Alike' At Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service Has The Internet Confused

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time the Trump team has been accused of bringing along a Melania Trump stand-in to events. In November 2024, it was widely rumored that Donald Trump brought a body double of his wife to the polls when he cast his ballot for the presidential election in West Palm Beach, Florida. "The check didn't clear in time for the real Melania to make an appearance, so they had to bring the doppelganger off the bench," one X user speculated. Other skeptics theorized that it wasn't really Melania who attended the funeral of Pope Francis in April or Trump's military parade commemorating the United States Army's 250th Anniversary in June.

Even Special Assistant to the President and Communications Advisor Margo Martin, aka "the Melania clone," has been accused of cosplaying as Melania when the president is in a pinch and the first lady can't be bothered. It all started in June 2023, when Fox News anchor John Roberts was reporting on the then-former president's arrival at a Miami federal courthouse for his arraignment, where he pleaded "not guilty" to 37 felony charges. Roberts first announced that Donald arrived with Melania in tow, before correcting himself, noting that the woman in question was actually Martin. Ruh-roh. Cue the conspiracy theories. "Fox, that's Margo Martin. Sometimes referred to as 'fake Melania,'" former state prosecutor and criminal defense lawyer Ron Filipkowski wrote in a post directed at Fox News in response to the on-air blunder.

Then, in November 2024, one X user commented, "This is Margo Martin, Trump's press person. I suspect she keeps her hair however Melania keeps it. Just in case they need her for a photo op," along with a photo of Martin. We'll let you be the judge.