Trump & Elon Musk Aren't Beating The Toxic Exes Insults After Viral Reunion
Donald Trump and Elon Musk's behavior at Charlie Kirk's memorial service had people buzzing that the two former BFFs may be reconciling. On the heels of a breakup that was messier than most divorces, Trump and Musk sat beside each other at the event and were seen chatting and shaking hands. Snaps of the reunion were shared on X, where people took the exchange as evidence that the two had fully buried the hatchet. "Husband and wife getting back together?" one user wrote in jest.
Considering the very public nature of their breakup only months earlier, it was surprising to see the president and tech billionaire smiling as if nothing had transpired. This had people joking that the duo were stuck in a toxic makeup, breakup cycle. "This is embarrassing for Elon Musk. He looks like that toxic ex who keeps bothering you when you've moved on," an X user wrote. "Ofc elon would get back with a toxic ex," another chimed in.
Adding to the toxicity of the reunion was how Trump responded to reporters after the service. Prior to his death, Kirk had been vocal about wanting to see POTUS and Musk get back on good terms. This led to a reporter asking Trump if that's what motivated him to spend time with Musk at the memorial service. "Well, Elon came over and said, 'Hello.' No, it's nothing to do with that. I thought it was nice," Trump told the press. "We had a very good relationship. It was nice that he came over," he added. In fact, Trump seemed semi-flustered and quickly pivoted to talking about seeing Dana White at the service. Musk, however, appeared to interpret his time with Trump very differently.
What Donald Trump said Elon Musk needs to change before they make up
Even though Donald Trump told reporters that his time with Elon Musk at the memorial service had nothing to do with fulfilling Charlie Kirk's wishes, the Tesla CEO seemingly disagreed. After the reunion, Musk took to X and uploaded a picture of him and the president speaking at the event. "For Charlie," he wrote alongside the snap. Followers who had been hoping the pair would make amends popped up in the replies. One person posted a screenshot of a message Kirk had written on X. "I hope Elon and Trump reconcile and do so privately," it read.
For Charlie pic.twitter.com/8092jIt319
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 21, 2025
Seeing the two come together was encouraging for those hoping to see Musk by Trump's side again, but the president had previously mentioned how his former First Bud would have to make some changes. "He's got 80% super genius, and then 20% he's got some problems. And when he works out the 20%, he'll be great," Trump said about Musk a few weeks before the funeral while appearing on "The Scott Jennings Show" for a radio broadcast. Trump further spoke about their tumultuous relationship — which he blamed on Musk. "I always liked him. I like him now. But he went off the reservation and he wished he didn't do it," Trump added.
Backing up that point, Musk exhibited the breakup blues over Trump when he showed remorse for the scathing X posts he had written about the president amid their falling out. "I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far," Musk wrote in June. Even if Musk does rejoin Team Trump, it looks like we can expect more fireworks from these two in the future.