Trump & Elon Musk Aren't Beating The Toxic Exes Insults After Viral Reunion

Donald Trump and Elon Musk's behavior at Charlie Kirk's memorial service had people buzzing that the two former BFFs may be reconciling. On the heels of a breakup that was messier than most divorces, Trump and Musk sat beside each other at the event and were seen chatting and shaking hands. Snaps of the reunion were shared on X, where people took the exchange as evidence that the two had fully buried the hatchet. "Husband and wife getting back together?" one user wrote in jest.

Considering the very public nature of their breakup only months earlier, it was surprising to see the president and tech billionaire smiling as if nothing had transpired. This had people joking that the duo were stuck in a toxic makeup, breakup cycle. "This is embarrassing for Elon Musk. He looks like that toxic ex who keeps bothering you when you've moved on," an X user wrote. "Ofc elon would get back with a toxic ex," another chimed in.

Adding to the toxicity of the reunion was how Trump responded to reporters after the service. Prior to his death, Kirk had been vocal about wanting to see POTUS and Musk get back on good terms. This led to a reporter asking Trump if that's what motivated him to spend time with Musk at the memorial service. "Well, Elon came over and said, 'Hello.' No, it's nothing to do with that. I thought it was nice," Trump told the press. "We had a very good relationship. It was nice that he came over," he added. In fact, Trump seemed semi-flustered and quickly pivoted to talking about seeing Dana White at the service. Musk, however, appeared to interpret his time with Trump very differently.