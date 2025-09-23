Kamala Harris Finally Cops To Doug Emhoff Marriage Trouble In Fiery New Book

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As the old saying goes, where there's smoke, there's fire. Kamala Harris left no stone unturned in the confines of her new campaign trail memoir, "107 Days." Between verifying her icy Jill Biden feud with a blistering name-drop, signaling her resentment towards former President Joe Biden for just about everything, and revealing she really wanted former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as her running mate, but ultimately passed on the grounds that he wasn't straight, the former vice president and presidential hopeful really let it all hang out.

Perhaps, however, the most juicy nugget of all was the part wherein she copped to marriage troubles with her husband, Doug Emhoff. While discussing her husband's scandal with his ex-wife becoming tabloid fodder in August 2024, shortly after she had been tapped as the new Democratic presidential nominee, Harris was adamant she was already well aware of her husband's former transgressions. Still, she confessed that it did cause some friction in their marriage. "But I was running for president," she penned about the ordeal (via InStyle). "I told Doug that he would need to deal with it: I couldn't look away from the job in front of me. He handled it like the mensch that he is, issuing a statement, taking responsibility and expressing regret."

Sadly, according to Harris, things went from bad to worse when Emhoff threw her a lackluster celebration on her 60th birthday, merely weeks before election day no less. Think: a dismal dinner planned by her staff, followed by him presenting her with a repurposed gift he had initially planned on giving her on their anniversary. "He could practice thrift and also save himself the bother of shopping for a birthday gift," she quipped about Emhoff's less-than-thoughtful gesture (via InStyle). Cue the lovers' spat.