Signs Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff's Marriage Is Secretly On The Rocks

While you may notice a shady side of Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's marriage if you look hard enough, the former second couple have long cultivated the image of a modern political power couple. In fact, Even though Emhoff has admitted his marriage to his ex, Kerstin, was less than ideal (cheating tends to do that), he and Harris always put on a united front, making everyone believe that their relationship was all rainbows and butterflies. Then again, if you look past the photo ops and polished interviews, there are hints that things behind the scenes might not be quite so picture-perfect.

But you wouldn't hear that from them, of course, with the two hyping each other up whenever they get the chance. "I love my husband. I love our marriage," Harris told People, which Emhoff pretty much echoed. "She's an amazing wife, loving to me. She focuses on me as much as I focus on her. Maybe I'm a little more public about it," he told the outlet. "Behind the scenes she's just a wonderful, caring, loving wife and great mom, auntie, friend. She loves to laugh, which is a good thing. She loves to cook, she loves music. And so she's just someone who's a great partner in every sense of the word."

What happens behind closed doors may be another story, though. Rumors suggest the two are contemplating divorce, especially after the 2024 presidential elections, where the former vice president lost to Donald Trump. From reports of Harris blaming Emhoff for the loss to their increasingly separate professional lives, here are some signs their marriage may be on shaky ground.

