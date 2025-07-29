Doug Emhoff's Scandal With Ex-Wife Doesn't Help Kamala Divorce Rumors

Once a cheater, always a cheater?! Doug Emhoff has never shied away from publicly discussing his first marriage to Kerstin Emhoff. But on the heels of all those pesky rumors that his marriage to Kamala Harris is on the rocks, he may wish he hadn't been so forthcoming.

As you may recall, Doug made headlines in August 2024 when he admitted to being unfaithful during his marriage to Kerstin after the Daily Mail published a story claiming that he had an affair with one of his daughter's teachers. "During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side," he said in a statement to CNN.

It's been widely rumored that Harris actually blames Doug for her losing the 2024 United States presidential election, and let's be honest, that scandal from his first marriage certainly doesn't help matters. "There's plenty of blame to go around as far as Kamala is concerned and Doug has his share," a source told the Daily Mail in January 2025. "Doug did Kamala no favors during the election — frankly, he looked like a hypocritical a** after the bombshells that he had got his child's nanny pregnant while married to his first wife and assaulted his ex-girlfriend on the heels of his 'I am woman' crusade.'" (It should be noted that Emhoff has vehemently denied the claim that he has ever slapped a woman. "Any suggestion that he would or has ever hit a woman is false," a spokesperson for Emhoff told Semafor, via CNN.)