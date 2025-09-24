Kamala Harris Knocks JD Vance Off His High Horse Using Her Favorite Curse Word
Former Vice President Kamala Harris has taken the gloves all the way off in her tell-all memoir, "107 Days." that's rocking Washington. Harris has used the book to verify her icy feud with Jill Biden as well as poke at her political opponents. In an excerpt from the book (via USA Today), Harris takes aim at JD Vance, calling him a "shifty guy," before elaborating on a memorable experience that almost had Harris spouting off her favorite curse word.
Of course, Vance has a notorious shady side, which was fully on display in an anecdote from the 2024 presidential race Harris provided. That August, Vance showed up at the same airport as Harris as she was about to inspect Air Force Two, causing a delay in her plans. "I just wanted to check out my future plane," Vance told USA Today at the time, which sent Harris into a fury. "Had I known he was pulling that juvenile stunt," Harris writes, "I would've been inclined to step from my car and use a word." Most likely the word would have been one the former vice president has often referred to as her favorite cuss. "It begins with an m and ends with an ah," she writes.
This isn't the first time Harris has alluded to this word, nor was this incident the first time she almost used it on the campaign trail against a rival.
Kamala Harris wanted to use her curse word on Trump too
While there are certainly some lesser known truths about Kamala Harris, she has gone on the record to suggest just what her favorite curse word might be. After Harris alluded to the word that largely fills the script of "Pulp Fiction," on "Now This," many noticed that she almost let it slip during a debate.
According to Forbes, it appeared as if Harris struggled to contain her curse words during her September 2024 showdown against Donald Trump. In a video of the incident, posted to X, it does seem as if Harris begins to mouth a word that starts with an "m" but stops short, curtailing herself into simply referring to Trump as "this former president."
Much of what's detailed in "107 Days" does discuss Harris' historic run for president, and the obstacles that ultimately might explain her failure. While it could be argued that Harris' own shady side might be what kept her from victory, considering that Trump himself has dropped at least one F-bomb on camera during his second term, perhaps Harris should have let her favorite bad word rip during the debate. It might not have won her the presidency, but it would have most likely stolen attention from Trump, which would have at least felt like a win.