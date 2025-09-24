Kamala Harris Knocks JD Vance Off His High Horse Using Her Favorite Curse Word

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has taken the gloves all the way off in her tell-all memoir, "107 Days." that's rocking Washington. Harris has used the book to verify her icy feud with Jill Biden as well as poke at her political opponents. In an excerpt from the book (via USA Today), Harris takes aim at JD Vance, calling him a "shifty guy," before elaborating on a memorable experience that almost had Harris spouting off her favorite curse word.

Of course, Vance has a notorious shady side, which was fully on display in an anecdote from the 2024 presidential race Harris provided. That August, Vance showed up at the same airport as Harris as she was about to inspect Air Force Two, causing a delay in her plans. "I just wanted to check out my future plane," Vance told USA Today at the time, which sent Harris into a fury. "Had I known he was pulling that juvenile stunt," Harris writes, "I would've been inclined to step from my car and use a word." Most likely the word would have been one the former vice president has often referred to as her favorite cuss. "It begins with an m and ends with an ah," she writes.

This isn't the first time Harris has alluded to this word, nor was this incident the first time she almost used it on the campaign trail against a rival.