Barack Obama Verifies The Rampant Divorce Rumors Weren't Entirely BS

Barack Obama has once again added fuel to the divorce rumors surrounding himself and his wife, Michelle Obama, by openly admitting their marriage has been under strain since leaving the White House. During the London leg of his European speaking tour, the former president opened up about his relationship with Michelle amid rampant gossip that the pair has been having marital issues for some time now. In a candid conversation with historian David Olusoga about his life post-presidency, Barack seemed to address the speculation by telling Olusoga (via the Daily Mail), "I was digging myself out of the hole I found myself with Michelle. Now, I'm at about level ground.'"

Over the years, Michelle hasn't shied away from speaking candidly about the ups and downs of her marriage to Barack. In 2022, the former first lady accidentally confirmed those Barack divorce rumors aren't totally B.S. by admitting she could barely stand her husband for a good chunk of their marriage (which is never a good sign). Fortunately, Barack took the admission in stride instead of being defensive, telling Hamilton College President Steven Tepper in April (via Today), "I was in a deep deficit with my wife. So I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things."

So much digging. He also previously admitted that leaving the White House has helped him get out of the dog house with Michelle and back to her good graces after years of failures and shortcomings. "She is a little more forgiving of all my flaws," Barack told "CBS Mornings" host Gayle King regarding Michelle. "What she's told me is, 'Looking back, you did OK as a dad.' And if I passed that test, then she'll forgive me most of my other foibles."