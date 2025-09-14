What Really Started The Rampant Obama Divorce Rumors Isn't A Secret

Rumors that Michelle Obama and Barack Obama have been having marital problems have been doing the rounds for a while. The divorce rumors went into overdrive when Michelle was noticeably absent at Barack's side for two major political events in January 2025. First, Michelle didn't attend Jimmy Carter's funeral. Less than two weeks later, she also skipped Donald Trump's inauguration, once again letting her husband show up alone.

Decisions like the former first lady's could very well be a red flag in a marriage, but not necessarily, Susan Trombetti, matchmaking authority and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, tells Nicki Swift. "Her not attending does look a little strange, but you don't need to dig deep to see that she detests Trump, and this is more likely the reason," she says. Even though that wouldn't explain her skipping Carter's funeral, it still doesn't strike Trombetti as indicative of imminent divorce.

"As women, we are told to play nice and not rock the boat, but Michelle is a strong, opinionated woman," she argues. Trombetti doesn't disregard that Michelle and Barack's marriage has experienced ups and downs, but she believes that's natural for any couple that has faced the pressures they faced while in the White House. "Likely, she is just done with the obligations that come along with it," Trombetti says. "Normally, I do think skipping events with your spouse sometimes can spell relationship trouble, but in this case, it's understandable." Michelle's comments regarding the divorce rumors seem to support Trombetti's opinion.