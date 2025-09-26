Former White House Staffer Adds Gas To Kamala Harris' Fiery Feud With Jill Biden
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A former White House staffer fanned the flames of the longtime feud between Jill Biden and Kamala Harris. On September 22, Fox News published an op-ed written by Jill's former spokesperson, Michael LaRosa, titled "Harris is speaking. This time, she isn't bending to Biden's bullies." LaRosa claimed in the confines of the opinion piece that President Joe Biden's administration was plagued by bullies, likening them to "the Regina Georges of Biden's circle," who "were serving a cult." According to LaRosa, while the Bidens were "warm, decent, empathetic," people, they were also guilty of empowering "some of the nastiest and most mean-spirted people I've ever encountered in politics."
LaRosa's damaging claims came merely days after Harris debuted her highly anticipated campaign trail memoir, "107 Days," swiftly mounting a pile-on of epic proportions. In the book, Harris not only verified her icy feud with Jill with one blistering name-drop and exposed Jill's mean girl side, but she also recounted her own experiences of workplace bullying at the hands of the Biden team. "I often learned that the president's staff was adding fuel to negative narratives that sprang up around me," Harris penned (via an excerpt obtained by The Atlantic). "Their thinking was zero-sum: If she's shining, he's dimmed, " she declared. "None of them grasped that if I did well, he did well. That given the concerns about his age, my visible success as his vice president was vital."
Joe and Jill Biden built campaigns around anti-bullying
Ironically, former President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, have spent most of their lives and careers denouncing any and all forms of bullying. They became even more passionate about their anti-bullying stance during the 2020 and 2024 United States Presidential campaigns as they worked overtime to paint their political adversary, Donald Trump, as the poster child for bullies everywhere. During a sit-down interview with CNN in July 2019, the presidential hopeful referred to Trump as "the bully I knew my whole life." He elaborated, "He's the bully that I've always stood up to. He's the bully that used to make fun when I was a kid that I stutter, and I'd smack him in the mouth."
Unfortunately, according to Jill's former press secretary, Michael LaRosa, the calls about bullying were also coming from inside the house. "Biden's final mission, he said, was to save the country from Trump — who Democrats consider to be the ultimate bully," LaRosa wrote in his op-ed for Fox News. "But bullies are everywhere, even among Democrats, and despite his brand — even around Biden," he declared. While Jill has yet to publicly respond to LaRosa's claims or Harris' book, we can only imagine that the self-proclaimed Biden family grudge holder is fine-tuning her rebuttal as we speak. And the Jill vs Harris icy feud continues ...