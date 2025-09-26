Former White House Staffer Adds Gas To Kamala Harris' Fiery Feud With Jill Biden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A former White House staffer fanned the flames of the longtime feud between Jill Biden and Kamala Harris. On September 22, Fox News published an op-ed written by Jill's former spokesperson, Michael LaRosa, titled "Harris is speaking. This time, she isn't bending to Biden's bullies." LaRosa claimed in the confines of the opinion piece that President Joe Biden's administration was plagued by bullies, likening them to "the Regina Georges of Biden's circle," who "were serving a cult." According to LaRosa, while the Bidens were "warm, decent, empathetic," people, they were also guilty of empowering "some of the nastiest and most mean-spirted people I've ever encountered in politics."

LaRosa's damaging claims came merely days after Harris debuted her highly anticipated campaign trail memoir, "107 Days," swiftly mounting a pile-on of epic proportions. In the book, Harris not only verified her icy feud with Jill with one blistering name-drop and exposed Jill's mean girl side, but she also recounted her own experiences of workplace bullying at the hands of the Biden team. "I often learned that the president's staff was adding fuel to negative narratives that sprang up around me," Harris penned (via an excerpt obtained by The Atlantic). "Their thinking was zero-sum: If she's shining, he's dimmed, " she declared. "None of them grasped that if I did well, he did well. That given the concerns about his age, my visible success as his vice president was vital."