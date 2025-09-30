Bill Belichick & Jordon Hudson's 'Inappropriate' Behavior Put Their Weird Age Gap On Blast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels lost to the UCF Knights on September 20, 2025, and the coach went viral for all the wrong reasons. Before the game, a spectator captured Billchick's ex-cheerleader girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, whispering in his ear while leaning heavily into his body on the sidelines, a moment that put their 49-year age gap on blast. Social media users had lots to say about the interaction, particularly because the Tar Heels suffered a blowout loss.

TRENDING: Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson was spotted talking to him on the sideline before UNC's blowout loss today. The video has gone viral on social media. 😳😳😳pic.twitter.com/bqR1LeDSvm — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 21, 2025

"Bill needs to focus on his team not his girlfriend," one X user commented below the video. Others agreed that it didn't make Belichick look good at all. "Horrible optics. I've questioned since camps opened why she is on the sidelines ever?" one user wrote. Others yet went so far as to argue that his inappropriate behavior ahead of the blowout loss should warrant his dismissal. "If I was UNC I would fire him immediately because this is a huge distraction before a game," the user defended. "Mr Bill needs to set his priorities straight."

Belichick hasn't addressed the stunning age difference he has with his girlfriend, but he reportedly believes she's wise beyond her years. "Jordon is an old soul so she and Bill connect on a deep level. Age is just a number to them," a source told Page Six in 2024. The general public seemingly disagrees that their age gap means nothing. "WTF is this guy doing? He dating a girl who should be dating his grandchildren," one X user argued. Unfortunately for the legendary coach, this wasn't the first time his girlfriend's behavior raised suspicions.