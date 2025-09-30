Bill Belichick & Jordon Hudson's 'Inappropriate' Behavior Put Their Weird Age Gap On Blast
Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels lost to the UCF Knights on September 20, 2025, and the coach went viral for all the wrong reasons. Before the game, a spectator captured Billchick's ex-cheerleader girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, whispering in his ear while leaning heavily into his body on the sidelines, a moment that put their 49-year age gap on blast. Social media users had lots to say about the interaction, particularly because the Tar Heels suffered a blowout loss.
TRENDING: Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson was spotted talking to him on the sideline before UNC's blowout loss today.
The video has gone viral on social media.
— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 21, 2025
"Bill needs to focus on his team not his girlfriend," one X user commented below the video. Others agreed that it didn't make Belichick look good at all. "Horrible optics. I've questioned since camps opened why she is on the sidelines ever?" one user wrote. Others yet went so far as to argue that his inappropriate behavior ahead of the blowout loss should warrant his dismissal. "If I was UNC I would fire him immediately because this is a huge distraction before a game," the user defended. "Mr Bill needs to set his priorities straight."
Belichick hasn't addressed the stunning age difference he has with his girlfriend, but he reportedly believes she's wise beyond her years. "Jordon is an old soul so she and Bill connect on a deep level. Age is just a number to them," a source told Page Six in 2024. The general public seemingly disagrees that their age gap means nothing. "WTF is this guy doing? He dating a girl who should be dating his grandchildren," one X user argued. Unfortunately for the legendary coach, this wasn't the first time his girlfriend's behavior raised suspicions.
Jordon Hudson's actions toward Bill Belichick have raised red flags
Bill Belichick's public debut with his much-younger girlfriend raised a fuss in December 2024, but people became actually concerned about the relationship a few months later. When he sat down for an interview on "CBS Sunday Morning" in April 2025, Jordon Hudson interrupted host Tony Dokoupil to prevent him from asking Belichick about how they met. "We're not talking about this," she said. Mind you, she wasn't even in the interview. The camera zoomed out to show her sitting in front of a computer to the side.
The interjection raised many questions, considering that she herself has shared the story. Hudson claims that she met Belichick on a plane in February 2021, when he became interested in her college schoolwork after seeing her with Warren Goldfarb's book, "Deductive Logic." Hudson's strange behavior during the interview raised concerns that she may have been taking advantage of the much older Belichick — and not just among social media users, but pundits as well.
That included conservative political commentator Megyn Kelly. "If the situation were reversed, and we had a 74-year-old female and a 24-year-old male ... we'd be accusing him of elder abuse and asking whether he's guilty of coercive control, and whether this woman was okay," she said on "The Megyn Kelly Show." But sources have denied that Belichick has fallen prey to a gold digger, contending that he has no plans to ever marry her. "He is smarter than that," a source told Us Weekly in September 2025.