Ainsley Earhardt's Stunning Fox News Assistant Could Pass As Her Younger Sister

Ainsley Earhardt's Fox News assistant, Alexandra "Lexi" Smilow, is a key figure in not only her workday, but her entire life. In March 2025, Earhardt gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her day before going on-air on "Fox & Friends." The Instagram Live video was recorded by her assistant as the TV personality sat in the chair getting her hair and makeup done. She mentioned how Lexi helped with scheduling and preparing articles for Earhardt to read, ensuring she was prepared for the day's topics. While recording, Lexi handed over a stack of papers to the Fox News star and quickly turned the camera around to say "hi" to fans. The assistant has been in front of the camera plenty of times as well, appearing in many photos with her boss, and the pair looked so alike that she could be mistaken in pics for a young Earhardt. The resemblance was so uncanny that many fans said they could pass as sisters.

To celebrate her assistant's birthday in October 2024, Earhardt uploaded an Instagram carousel that featured six photos of the pair posing together. The first snap showed Earhardt hugging Lexi as they sat in a restaurant together. Seeing them side-by-side highlighted their similarities. Not only did they both have the same shade of blond hair, but their hair was cut to the same length. Even under close inspection, it looked as if Earhardt was cozying up with a younger sister. Another selfie was taken on a dock by Lexi, where she and Earhardt were without makeup, and that only further amplified how they looked alike. Fans popped up in the replies to comment on how Lexi could pass as Earhardt's younger sister.

That was not the only time Earhardt was twinning with her assistant.