Ainsley Earhardt's Stunning Fox News Assistant Could Pass As Her Younger Sister
Ainsley Earhardt's Fox News assistant, Alexandra "Lexi" Smilow, is a key figure in not only her workday, but her entire life. In March 2025, Earhardt gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her day before going on-air on "Fox & Friends." The Instagram Live video was recorded by her assistant as the TV personality sat in the chair getting her hair and makeup done. She mentioned how Lexi helped with scheduling and preparing articles for Earhardt to read, ensuring she was prepared for the day's topics. While recording, Lexi handed over a stack of papers to the Fox News star and quickly turned the camera around to say "hi" to fans. The assistant has been in front of the camera plenty of times as well, appearing in many photos with her boss, and the pair looked so alike that she could be mistaken in pics for a young Earhardt. The resemblance was so uncanny that many fans said they could pass as sisters.
To celebrate her assistant's birthday in October 2024, Earhardt uploaded an Instagram carousel that featured six photos of the pair posing together. The first snap showed Earhardt hugging Lexi as they sat in a restaurant together. Seeing them side-by-side highlighted their similarities. Not only did they both have the same shade of blond hair, but their hair was cut to the same length. Even under close inspection, it looked as if Earhardt was cozying up with a younger sister. Another selfie was taken on a dock by Lexi, where she and Earhardt were without makeup, and that only further amplified how they looked alike. Fans popped up in the replies to comment on how Lexi could pass as Earhardt's younger sister.
That was not the only time Earhardt was twinning with her assistant.
Ainsley Earhardt and her assistant are besties
Ainsley Earhardt spends time with her assistant, Alexandra "Lexi" Smilow, outside of the office as well. The Fox News personality uploaded a selfie with her to Instagram in April 2025 as the pair posed in front of a cherry blossom tree that was in bloom. "Lexi and I love having the park in our backyard!" she wrote in the caption. Once again, the duo looked related as Earhardt had her shorter hair tied back, and so did her assistant. Lexi opted for a black hoodie on that occasion, while her boss sported a white puffer jacket, but both women chose to rock dark sunglasses for the selfie. Not only did their hair and sunglasses match, but Earhardt and Lexi's smiles were almost indistinguishable.
Lexi's exposure on Earhardt's Instagram page was not limited to selfies with the "Fox & Friends" host. To show her appreciation for Lexi, Earhardt posted a funny photo of her on National Assistant Day. It was a shot of Lexi riding the subway and looking out of place with a bunch of giant balloons. One follower commented that they would gladly hire Lexi if she left Fox News. "I pray that never happens. We love Lexi and hope she never leaves," Earhardt replied.
Listening to the TV host speak about her assistant made it clear how crucial Lexi was in her life. During an appearance on the "Got It From My Momma" podcast in November 2024 via videocall, Earhardt spoke about her morning routine and the role Lexi played in her preparation. She then asked Lexi to appear on camera. "She's like my best friend. We spend a lot of time together," Earhardt said about her assistant, who could easily be mistaken for her younger sister.