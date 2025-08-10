Ainsley Earhardt Looks So Different In Fox News Debut Without Hair Extensions

A lot goes into Ainsley Earhardt's look on "Fox & Friends," including tons of makeup, fake eyelashes, and hair extensions that completely change her appearance. On-set photos tell the story of just how much help she gets in the hair department. "I enjoy makeup and having someone who does my hair. What female wouldn't?" Earhardt told Elle in August 2018 while defending her Barbie-fied aesthetic. At a glance, her hair may seem natural, but close-ups reveal incongruencies that give away how much she relies on extensions.

One pic from July 2025 (below left) shows her hair parted and straightened. While the rest of her hair is dyed, the bottom looks unnatural in a different way. That section is badly blended, is a much brighter blond, and has a different sheen that could almost be described as "horse-like." Even when Earhardt's hair is curled, it's obvious that she has extensions. Another pic from July (below right) shows that once again the locks are much blonder near the bottom, and even the curls in that section have an inauthentic look.

John Lamparski & Noam Galai/Getty

The Fox News reporter's use of hair extensions becomes even more evident when you compare her candid shots to her on-screen presence. In December 2024, she dropped an Instagram carousel wrapping up the holiday season. In addition to highlighting Earhardt's age gap with fiance Sean Hannity, it showed how different her hair looks au naturel. In a selfie with Hannity and the family, not only did Earhardt's hair look limper — which is understandable, given that it was Christmas morning and she likely decided to skip doing her hair while hanging out at home — but it was also significantly shorter. Footage of Earhardt's early days on Fox shows how different she looks without extensions.