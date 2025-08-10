Ainsley Earhardt Looks So Different In Fox News Debut Without Hair Extensions
A lot goes into Ainsley Earhardt's look on "Fox & Friends," including tons of makeup, fake eyelashes, and hair extensions that completely change her appearance. On-set photos tell the story of just how much help she gets in the hair department. "I enjoy makeup and having someone who does my hair. What female wouldn't?" Earhardt told Elle in August 2018 while defending her Barbie-fied aesthetic. At a glance, her hair may seem natural, but close-ups reveal incongruencies that give away how much she relies on extensions.
One pic from July 2025 (below left) shows her hair parted and straightened. While the rest of her hair is dyed, the bottom looks unnatural in a different way. That section is badly blended, is a much brighter blond, and has a different sheen that could almost be described as "horse-like." Even when Earhardt's hair is curled, it's obvious that she has extensions. Another pic from July (below right) shows that once again the locks are much blonder near the bottom, and even the curls in that section have an inauthentic look.
The Fox News reporter's use of hair extensions becomes even more evident when you compare her candid shots to her on-screen presence. In December 2024, she dropped an Instagram carousel wrapping up the holiday season. In addition to highlighting Earhardt's age gap with fiance Sean Hannity, it showed how different her hair looks au naturel. In a selfie with Hannity and the family, not only did Earhardt's hair look limper — which is understandable, given that it was Christmas morning and she likely decided to skip doing her hair while hanging out at home — but it was also significantly shorter. Footage of Earhardt's early days on Fox shows how different she looks without extensions.
Ainsley Earhardt kept her hair natural for years
In 2007, Ainsley Earhardt joined "Fox & Friends," and not only did she look different, but her role was also different. At the time, Earhardt was a correspondent who would pop on the show for quick segments. Clips from that era show how different her hair was then and how much Earhardt has seriously transformed since. The budding TV personality opted for a more natural look early in her career and had not yet fully embraced hair extensions. In a December 2007 appearance, her hair barely came down to her shoulders, but she was already sporting her signature side part. In addition to being shorter, it was a shade of blond that seemed closer to her natural hair color. Another clip from that same month showed Earhardt with a similar hairstyle, but her bangs were more swept to the side, and once again, she seemed far removed from her future Barbie style. The following year, Earhardt graduated from doing only quick-hit segments. Her extension-less hair was on full display as she modeled a pair of earrings the show was promoting and grabbed her blond locks while doing so.
Earhardt went on to become a Fox News darling, but she stuck to her roots for years. A picture from May 2012 alongside fellow future hair extension-enthusiast Kimberly Guilfoyle highlighted her natural hair. Earhardt's locks still came down just to her shoulders, and while not as voluminous as with extensions, they had a healthier glow.
The next year, Earhardt uploaded a candid Instagram selfie with future beau Sean Hannity, and her hair looked even shorter than before. Both looked virtually unrecognizable compared to present day, as Hannity had not gone fully gray, and Earhardt was rocking a more natural hairstyle.