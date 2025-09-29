Trump's Blinding Hair Loss Was The Real Hazard At The 2025 Ryder Cup

Just a few months ago, Donald Trump's ego reached new heights with his most inappropriate use of a MAGA hat yet when he donned his infamous red baseball cap in the Situation Room. Yet upon seeing one photo that was snapped of him at the 2025 Ryder Cup, plenty of folks likely finally understand why he prefers to avoid going hatless. The controversial president's thinning hair is more obvious than ever, and his hat obsession suddenly makes so much sense.

Andrew Redington/Getty

While Trump attended the golf competition on September 26, he took a moment to chat with golf champion Keegan Bradley. Trump ditched his usual cap for the occasion, though Bradley wore a hat on his head. But, unfortunately for Trump, this actually would have been a good time for him to wear his beloved hat. His wisps of hair caught the sunlight in just the right way and the resulting photo was a particularly obvious shot of how thin his hair has gotten in recent months.