Trump's Blinding Hair Loss Was The Real Hazard At The 2025 Ryder Cup
Just a few months ago, Donald Trump's ego reached new heights with his most inappropriate use of a MAGA hat yet when he donned his infamous red baseball cap in the Situation Room. Yet upon seeing one photo that was snapped of him at the 2025 Ryder Cup, plenty of folks likely finally understand why he prefers to avoid going hatless. The controversial president's thinning hair is more obvious than ever, and his hat obsession suddenly makes so much sense.
While Trump attended the golf competition on September 26, he took a moment to chat with golf champion Keegan Bradley. Trump ditched his usual cap for the occasion, though Bradley wore a hat on his head. But, unfortunately for Trump, this actually would have been a good time for him to wear his beloved hat. His wisps of hair caught the sunlight in just the right way and the resulting photo was a particularly obvious shot of how thin his hair has gotten in recent months.
It's pretty clear that Donald Trump's hair is getting thinner and thinner
In more ways than one, photos of Donald Trump at the 2025 Ryder Cup showed the president looking a bit less like himself than he typically does. His skin did not look quite as overly bronzed as we're used to seeing, and his hair looked lighter than usual. It seems that he chose to forgo some elements of his go-to look, and the result was a much more natural-looking person. Even so, the fact that he's rapidly approaching his 80s felt a bit more obvious than it sometimes does.
Throughout 2025, Trump's bald spots have appeared more than ever before. Of course, the man has had a combover for decades, so he surely has not suddenly started balding this year. Instead, his hair loss has probably gotten worse and more difficult to hide, which almost surely has something to do with his increased hat usage. Of course, only a rare, candid photo in good lighting can show what's really going on atop Trump's head. Otherwise, he will likely always be spotted in his classic Donald Trump disguise for the foreseeable future.