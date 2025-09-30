Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Bombshell Look Hit Sydney Sweeney's Birthday Like An Attention-Starved Meteor

Birthday girl Sydney Sweeney went for a more understated look at her birthday party, opting to channel Britney Spears in a dress from The Blonds' Spring/Summer 2009 collection that the pop star wore in promotional photos for her "Circus" album. The silver, sparkly minidress had star embellishments on the bodice and throughout, leading down to an almost fringe-like skirt. The "White Lotus" star seemed completely unbothered by her friend Lauren Sánchez Bezos' attempt to steal the spotlight on her big day, perhaps because Sweeney's flirty behavior at the Sánchez-Bezos wedding caused quite the stir, threatening to steal the bride's thunder. Or, maybe the actor and her extended family are all perfectly happy as long as their parties aren't being called out for being overtly MAGA-themed.

Likewise, Sweeney came under fire for the controversial American Eagle jeans ad that appeared to reference genetics. "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue," the actor notes in the commercial, before "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans" flashes across the screen (via YouTube). Backlash was swift for both the star herself and American Eagle, who were accused of promoting eugenics and celebrating the male gaze. Criticism intensified when President Donald Trump gave his seal of approval. "You'd be surprised at how many people are Republicans. [...] If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic," he enthused while discussing it with reporters (via the BBC).