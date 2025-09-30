Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Bombshell Look Hit Sydney Sweeney's Birthday Like An Attention-Starved Meteor
Lauren Sánchez Bezos attended Sydney Sweeney's birthday party, and although the "Euphoria" star's September 29, 2025, Instagram post proved that the former journalist stuck to the "Planet Syd" theme, her out-of-this-world look also gave off majorly thirsty energy. Lauren chose a metallic micro-mini dress that barely covered her chest, pairing it with a pair of matching silver drop earrings and massive sunglasses that looked borderline ridiculous. It gave sexy meteor, which is fine, but surely showing more cleavage than the birthday girl shouldn't be allowed?
Her new husband, tech billionaire Jeff Bezos, was clearly fine letting the former Fox 11 host suck up all the attention with yet another inappropriate outfit we can't believe that Lauren Sánchez Bezos wore. He donned a security jacket from his space travel company, Blue Origin, to the glitzy party, with a pair of simple black pants and boots. Other celebs in attendance included Sweeney's "Anyone But You" co-star Glenn Powell, rumored beau Scooter Braun, and rapper Wiz Khalifa.
Speculation on Syndey Sweeney's alleged MAGA ties has intensified
Birthday girl Sydney Sweeney went for a more understated look at her birthday party, opting to channel Britney Spears in a dress from The Blonds' Spring/Summer 2009 collection that the pop star wore in promotional photos for her "Circus" album. The silver, sparkly minidress had star embellishments on the bodice and throughout, leading down to an almost fringe-like skirt. The "White Lotus" star seemed completely unbothered by her friend Lauren Sánchez Bezos' attempt to steal the spotlight on her big day, perhaps because Sweeney's flirty behavior at the Sánchez-Bezos wedding caused quite the stir, threatening to steal the bride's thunder. Or, maybe the actor and her extended family are all perfectly happy as long as their parties aren't being called out for being overtly MAGA-themed.
Likewise, Sweeney came under fire for the controversial American Eagle jeans ad that appeared to reference genetics. "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue," the actor notes in the commercial, before "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans" flashes across the screen (via YouTube). Backlash was swift for both the star herself and American Eagle, who were accused of promoting eugenics and celebrating the male gaze. Criticism intensified when President Donald Trump gave his seal of approval. "You'd be surprised at how many people are Republicans. [...] If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic," he enthused while discussing it with reporters (via the BBC).