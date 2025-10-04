The Biggest Rumors To Plague ABC Anchor David Muir

Davir Muir wanted to be where he is since he was a kid. Now that he's achieved his goals, he wants people to focus on that. The "ABC World News Tonight" anchor and "20/20" co-anchor is notoriously private about his life. On the rare occasions he discusses it, he connects his experiences to his career. "I remember being outside, playing with the rest of the kids in the neighborhood and being the only kid who would go inside when the local news came on," he told People in May 2025.

However, Muir's efforts have only increased interest in what he does when he's not in front of the cameras. And since he never addresses any questions, the internet has taken it upon itself to fill in the gaps. Rumors about Muir's love life, relationships with colleagues, and professional decisions abound. Many have easily been debunked, indicating that Muir has really given the rumor mill no ammunition whatsoever. Despite all the questions and speculations, he has remained steadfast in his approach.

Muir doesn't engage with any rumors and keeps all questions focused on his work. It might not be that hard. After all, he admittedly did little but work for years on end. "I often work seven days a week. I'm not looking for a pat on the back because I love what I do," he told Syracuse in 2014, the year he took over the anchor seat from Diane Sawyer. Muir's strategy to keep his life under wraps has largely worked, but it hasn't protected him from rumors.