Whatever Happened To These Shameless Stars?
Based on a British hit of the same name, "Shameless" made its television debut in 2011. Viewers were introduced to the Gallaghers, a raucous blue-collar family living in the rough-and-tumble South Side of Chicago. At the head of the table was perpetually sloshed patriarch Frank (William H. Macy), joined by his six children, all of whom had their own shambolic shenanigans to add to the mix.
Those who tuned in loved what they saw. "Shameless" was renewed for season after successful season, eventually ending its run in 2021 after 11 seasons. Audiences watched the Gallagher kids grow up, and the actors committed to portraying their characters' evolutions — no matter how sad or joyful the storyline — for well over a decade.
The "Shameless" cast members have all moved into the next phases of their lives, with some experiencing more success than ever before since the series' end. To find out more, read on to discover whatever happened to the actors who made "Shameless" a timeless hit.
William H. Macy continued acting in film and TV
Before embodying Frank Gallagher for 11 seasons of "Shameless," William H. Macy had already amassed an impressive array of screen credits, particularly in such films as "Fargo" and "Boogie Nights." He also worked frequently with his wife, "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman, and the couple weathered the storm when Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison after being busted in the widely reported celebrity college admissions bribery scandal.
After "Shameless" concluded, Macy remained an in-demand actor, appearing in various television and film projects. Deft at both comedy and drama, Macy's film credits after "Shameless" included "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" and "Ricky Stanicky," and he was part of an ensemble that included Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, and Diane Keaton in "Maybe I Do." On the small screen, he appeared in the HBO miniseries, "The Dropout," sitcom "The Conners," and crime anthology "Accused."
Of all his many memorable roles, Frank Gallagher will always loom large in his career. "Professionally it was the most profound thing I've ever done because it ran for a decade," Macy reflected in an interview with Parade. "I really got my 10,000 hours on 'Shameless.' I wish I could have done it earlier in my career." Despite Frank's obvious foibles, Macy admitted that he came to adore his rakish, roguish character. "I love Frank, I love his willingness, his boldness to speak the unspeakable," Macy added. "He's just willing to go in the direction that the horse is riding without a lot of heavy thinking about right and wrong."
Emmy Rossum started a family while delving into producing and directing
As eldest Gallagher child Fiona, Emmy Rossum was the glue that held the fractious family together. Rossum was also the first member of the core cast to exit the show, leaving for new opportunities after nine seasons. During the show's run, Rossum married TV writer/producer Sam Esmail ("Mr. Robot"), and they subsequently welcomed two children. While starring on "Shameless," Rossum also stepped behind the camera to direct two episodes, and she continued to exercise that muscle when she directed a 2019 episode of romance anthology series "Modern Love."
To answer the people wondering whatever happened to Rossum after "Shameless," she's been exceptionally busy. In addition to various acting roles (including starring in an Off-Broadway play), she launched her own production company, Composition 8. That led to a deal with Universal Content Production to produce scripted content for the studio. The first project to emerge from this partnership was "Angelyne," in which she starred (and co-produced with Esmail), portraying an infamous Los Angeles woman whose ubiquitous billboards made her an oddball celebrity. After "Angelyne," Rossum starred alongside Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland on Apple TV+ series "The Crowded Room," and then teamed up with "New Girl" creator Liz Meriwether for a series based on 1987 thriller "Black Widow."
As Rossum explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she may have left "Shameless" but "Shameless" never really left her. "I will never be saying goodbye to Fiona," she said. "Fiona is a part of me."
Jeremy Allen White achieved mega-stardom with The Bear and the Boss
It's fair to say that of all the cast members of "Shameless," actor Jeremy Allen White has had the most meteoric Hollywood career. Following his 11 seasons as Phillip "Lip" Gallagher, he took on the starring role of psychologically tormented chef Carmy Berzatto in "The Bear," a critically acclaimed hit that sent his celebrity soaring. Other notable roles have included pro wrestler Kerry Von Erich in "The Iron Claw," and legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen in 2025's "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere." Then, of course, there was his viral campaign for Calvin Klein in which his buff bod was on display.
All that success, however, came at a time of personal turmoil, punctuated by his 2023 divorce from wife Addison Timlin. "It's been insane," White told GQ during that period of his life. "A lot of high highs, a lot of terribly low lows." With his newfound fame also came being stalked by the paparazzi, something he described still struggling with since it had become part of his new normal. "It's such a weird aspect of this thing that I truly never thought I would ever deal with whatsoever," he said. "It's not fun, and it's not nice, and it's really weird."
In a 2022 GQ interview, White expressed gratitude for "Shameless" and everything it had given him — but also admitted that playing one character for such a long period of time left him questioning whether he could actually do anything else. "It was an upsetting head space to be in," he said. "I was definitely having a lot of doubt when I was finishing 'Shameless.'"
Cameron Monaghan shifted into directing
During his 11-season run as Ian Gallagher on "Shameless," Cameron Monaghan expanded his horizons by appearing on "Gotham" in a recurring role. In the Batman-adjacent prequel series, he portrayed villainous twin brothers Jeremiah and Jerome Valeska over the course of five seasons until 2019.
Monaghan's post-"Shameless" credits include voicing Cal Kestis in various "Star Wars" video games and TV shows, playing the title role in "Julius Caesar Live!" and the movies "Shattered," "My Love Affair with Marriage," and "Paradise Highway." Meanwhile, Monaghan has also segued into directing with the 2024 short film, "Foxbody." When interviewed about the project by Panavision, Monaghan shared the films and directors from which he drew inspiration. "When pitching the short, I would describe it as early Coen Brothers by way of David Lynch," he said.
When asked by Pibe to discuss how his role in "Shameless" changed his life, Monaghan reflected on how much it had shaped him as a child actor who literally grew up on the show. "I mean, that's hard to even contextualize because at this point, it's hard to imagine what my life would look like had I not been doing this for 10 years," he said. As for what was to come, he revealed that he was on the lookout for a new challenge. "Ah boy, I always like to say my favorite role is the next one," he said. "The role I haven't played yet."
Emma Kenney joined one of TV's most iconic sitcom families
Playing youngest Gallagher daughter Debbie, Emma Kenney was just 12 years old when the first episode debuted. Before "Shameless" even ended, Kenney had already lined up her next gig: playing Harris Conner-Healy in the 2018 reboot of classic sitcom "Roseanne," "The Conners," until the series' 2025 conclusion. Following "The Conners," Kenney jumped to another sitcom, joining the cast of "Happy's Place," playing the daughter of Reba McEntire's character in the NBC comedy.
While her "Shameless" cast mates have consistently gushed about what a close-knit group they became, Kenney apparently had some beef with co-star Emmy Rossum. During an appearance on "Call Her Daddy," she told superstar podcaster Alex Cooper that Rossum had given her bad advice when she was younger — Kenney believed deliberately — and felt she was competitive toward her. She also alleged that Rossum could be difficult on the set. "I remember, pre her leaving I'd go to set some days and I'd be very anxious about having a scene with her ... Because if she had a bad day, she made it a bad day for everyone." Kenney said during the podcast episode (via E! News), before wishing the actor nothing but the best in her parenthood journey.
However, Kenney had nothing but good things to say about her "Shameless" dad, William H. Macy. "I still look up to Bill Macy, and see him as an uncle figure. He's one of the best, best people, period," she told TVLine. "I started working with him when I was 9, and we finished ['Shameless'] when I was 21, so there were a lot of lessons on and off camera."
Ethan Cutkosky joined Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2
Throughout the entire 11-season run of "Shameless," Ethan Cutkosky played Carl Gallagher, whose gift for vandalism and destruction made him one of the show's most colorful characters. Just 9 years old when "Shameless" premiered, the series marked his screen debut, and the greatest on-the-job acting school any young actor could ever hope to attend. "I was very happy with the way that they left it off," he told Euphoria of where his troublemaking character wound up at the series' end.
All that experience came into play when he was cast in "Going Places," a 2025 dark comedy film in which he not only starred, but also produced. As Cutkosky told Euphoria, the opportunity to be a producer on one of his projects was another educational experience; a way of learning how to navigate Hollywood from a behind-the-camera perspective, which is where he envisioned his future in the entertainment business. "It's a very interesting aspect because I want to be on this side of things and get to do more later on," he said.
Of course, acting remained his primary focus, which was evident when he landed a key role in one of 2025's most anticipated sequels: "Happy Gilmore 2," the followup to the beloved golf film from comedy powerhouse Adam Sandler. Cutkosky played Wayne, one of the four boisterous sons of Sandler's character.
Shanola Hampton starred in NBC drama Found
Shanola Hampton played Veronica "V" Fisher, who ran local watering hole, the Alibi Room, with her boyfriend and future husband, Kevin Ball (Steve Howey). She also got to stretch her skills by directing an episode during the 11th season. "It really is a dream come true," she told Entertainment Weekly about "Shameless" giving her the opportunity to make her directorial debut.
Appearing in all 11 of the show's seasons, Hampton marveled that nearly all actors who appeared in the pilot were still there for the finale. "We really are a family, we love each other so much," she added. "So to still have that, to still have most of the original cast at the end of an 11-season run is unheard of," she said. "C'mon, it doesn't happen!"
After "Shameless," Hampton headlined her own NBC drama, "Found," portraying Gabi Mosely, who specializes in finding missing people who've been abducted — while also keeping the guy who had once kidnapped her secretly imprisoned in her basement. Ultimately, "Found" was canceled after two seasons.
Steve Howey stepped into Schwarzenegger's shoes with True Lies TV reboot
Actor Steve Howey played Alibi Room owner Kevin Ball throughout all 11 seasons of "Shameless," and it was the role of a lifetime for the young actor. "I love inhabiting Kevin," he told Forbes Travel Guide in 2019. "I'm always excited to see where the writers take him."
Howey suffered a setback in his personal life when he and wife Sarah Shahi called it quits on their 11-year marriage in 2020. However, his acting career was still on the rise when he was cast as the lead in "True Lies," a TV series based on movie of the same name starring bodybuilder-turned-Hollywood action hero Arnold Schwarzenegger.
While Howey wasn't always in top shape during "Shameless," he realized immediately when he was cast in "True Lies" that — because he would be doing his own stunts and appearing in nearly every scene — he needed to up his fitness game. "So, I lifted weights, I ran, I was in Muay Thai classes and just preparing and I'm glad I did because if I didn't, it would have been bad," he explained in an interview with Muscle & Fitness. "Like, my body would have broken."
Noel Fisher had a recurring role in The Calling
As local hoodlum (and Ian Gallagher's love interest) Mickey Milkovich, Noel Fisher appeared on a recurring basis throughout the first five seasons of "Shameless." He decided to step back after that, although he did appear sporadically in the subsequent seasons.
As Fisher told the Chicago Tribune in a 2019 interview, he felt that Mickey's journey with Ian had run its course. "I thought it was relatively complete and wanted to do some journeying," he explained. That urge to expand his horizons led to roles in an array of TV series, including "The Conners," "Castle Rock," "Fear the Walking Dead," and others.
In 2022, he nabbed a recurring role on Peacock's crime series, "The Calling." In 2025, he appeared in an episode of ABC cop drama "The Rookie," and also starred in the AI-themed feature film, "Cognaitive." However, Mikey remains a high point for him. "The character is my favorite that I've ever gotten to play," Fisher told the Tribune.
Christian Isaiah transitioned to adult roles and launched his own clothing line
Christian Isaiah joined the cast of "Shameless" in its 8th season in 2017, replacing the young actors who had previously embodied youngest Gallagher child Liam — first as an infant, then as a young child.
During his seasons on the show, Isaiah branched out into other projects, including playing a younger version of Chadwick Boseman's character in the big-screen drama "21 Bridges." Following "Shameless," Isaiah began to launch himself as an actor in his own right, which resulted in a guest spot in TV series "All American: Homecoming" in 2022.
Meanwhile, he also began pursuing his passion for fashion by launching his own clothing brand, King Legacy. "I'm really interested in working with fashion," he divulged in an interview with Monsters & Critics. "I really like clothing. There are certain clothing brands that I would really like to collab with. So, when I'm older, I would love to sort of do stuff like that, where my clothing is big and top-tier, up there with other clothing brands." As for acting, Isaiah is keen to embark on a film career. "I want to be in a movie soon," he declared.
Justin Chatwin returned to television with American Gothic and Another Life
During the first three seasons of "Shameless," Justin Chatwin played Jimmy Lishman, boyfriend of Emmy Rossum's Fiona. He ultimately exited the show in its third season — seemingly permanently, when Jimmy was apparently murdered on a boat. However, Jimmy wasn't as dead as viewers had been led to believe, and made a surprise return at the end of season four, with his storyline with Fiona wrapping up for good in the 5th season.
After that, Chatwin went on to a variety of other projects. These included films ("No Stranger Than Love," "Poor Boy," "The Scent of Rain & Lightning") and TV series, including a starring role in short-lived series "American Gothic." From there, he went on to star in a subsequent series, "Another Life," which aired from 2019 until 2021. Since then, he's focused on film, and was recently seen in the 2025 feature "The Roaring Game."
Looking back at his time on "Shameless" during a 2025 interview with ScreenRant, Chatwin felt that Jimmy's relationship with Fiona epitomized the concept of bad romance — and why Jimmy and Fiona ultimately had to walk away from each other. "It was an unhinged romance," he said. "Sometimes those people that you have the most deepest, toxic love for, you need to walk away from just to live your life and go on ... Sometimes you've got to push away from the thing that feels the best."
Joan Cusack continued her successful acting career and owns a Chicago gift shop
Joan Cusack starred in the 1st to 5th seasons of "Shameless" as agoraphobic neighbor (and Frank's love interest) Sheila Jackson. Prior to that, she already amassed an impressive roster of screen credits, including her own ABC sitcom, a memorable role in beloved comedy "Working Girl," and providing the voice of cowgirl Jessie in the "Toy Story" movies. Since then, she's kept her acting career going with roles in film and television, including such series as "Homecoming" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events."
She's also got a side hustle; running her own gift shop in her native Chicago. The shop, Judy Maxwell Home, came about when she decided to take a break from Hollywood and focus on her family. "My kids were young, and I didn't really want to take acting work, because I always had to go away," she told The New Yorker.
Cusack's brother, John Cusack, rents the space above the store for an art studio, and she considers Judy Maxwell Home as something of a hobby. "Virginia Woolf says you have to have a room of your own," she observed. "I also think, if you're a woman now, it's so fun to have a shop of your own. You hone your instincts in the world, versus at home. This is a little lab of my own instincts about being in the world."