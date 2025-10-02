Karoline Leavitt's Leggy Leather Mini Skirt Takes Being Callous To A New Level
When speaking to the media about the government shutdown on October 1, Karoline Leavitt opted for another inappropriate outfit. Donald Trump's press secretary was quick to put the blame for the shutdown on the opposing political party. "The Democrats refuse to keep the government open over healthcare to illegal aliens," Leavitt told the press. "You have thousands of federal workers who have to show up to work and not get paid," she later added. Despite the somber topic, with thousands of employees' jobs at stake, she chose a tone-deaf ensemble that seemed better suited for hitting a party.
Leavitt kicked off day 1 of the shutdown in a charcoal blazer, which she left unbuttoned to reveal a black top with a scooped neckline. The upper portion of her 'fit was appropriate for the occasion, but the bottom half was head-turning. Her black leather mini skirt fit snugly to her frame and had a hemline that hit a few inches above her knees. Those in attendance — and who watched on YouTube — were given an eyeful of Leavitt's legs as she approached the lectern before delivering her opening remarks. While standing behind it, the outfit seemed safe for work, as only her upper body was visible. However, she had to step to the side after introducing JD Vance. Leavitt flashed a large smile multiple times as Vance spoke to the press, and once again her legs were on display.
That, of course, wasn't the first time Leavitt wore a short dress that showed off her legs at the White House.
Karoline Leavitt's White House photoshoots
In June, Karoline Leavitt gave off Forever 21 vibes in an ultra-short dress while walking outside the White House. The press secretary showcased the look in an Instagram post: a short-sleeved tweed dress in fuchsia and color-coordinated hot pink heels. She was photographed mid-stride in a pic that was supposed to give an air of candidness, but was clearly professionally staged. Her dress hugged tightly to her frame, which helped highlight her curves. The piece's skirt was more loose-fitting and came above her knees. Leavitt gave her followers a clear view of her legs as she strutted in her stilettos, which further accentuated her calves. People in the comments were quick to point out that the sartorial choice was a tad salacious for the setting. "Why would you wear pink on pink?! That's too flashy for the office," one Instagram user wrote. "Matching the shoes to the dress isn't high fashion, it's high school," another added.
Just a few days later, Leavitt showcased her legs in another Instagram post, and this time she was posted up inside the Oval Office. Donald Trump's mouthpiece wore a short-sleeved black dress that had a similar fit as the fuchsia number. The LBD was snug around the midsection and featured a flared skirt with a high hemline. Once again, she doubled down on the color scheme, rocking a pair of black heels. Leavitt's leggy number lacked the proper decorum, painting a stark contrast with the portraits of former presidents visible in the background on the wall of the Oval Office.