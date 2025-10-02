Karoline Leavitt's Leggy Leather Mini Skirt Takes Being Callous To A New Level

When speaking to the media about the government shutdown on October 1, Karoline Leavitt opted for another inappropriate outfit. Donald Trump's press secretary was quick to put the blame for the shutdown on the opposing political party. "The Democrats refuse to keep the government open over healthcare to illegal aliens," Leavitt told the press. "You have thousands of federal workers who have to show up to work and not get paid," she later added. Despite the somber topic, with thousands of employees' jobs at stake, she chose a tone-deaf ensemble that seemed better suited for hitting a party.

Alex Wong/Getty

Leavitt kicked off day 1 of the shutdown in a charcoal blazer, which she left unbuttoned to reveal a black top with a scooped neckline. The upper portion of her 'fit was appropriate for the occasion, but the bottom half was head-turning. Her black leather mini skirt fit snugly to her frame and had a hemline that hit a few inches above her knees. Those in attendance — and who watched on YouTube — were given an eyeful of Leavitt's legs as she approached the lectern before delivering her opening remarks. While standing behind it, the outfit seemed safe for work, as only her upper body was visible. However, she had to step to the side after introducing JD Vance. Leavitt flashed a large smile multiple times as Vance spoke to the press, and once again her legs were on display.

That, of course, wasn't the first time Leavitt wore a short dress that showed off her legs at the White House.