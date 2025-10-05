JD Vance's Wife Usha's Frank Review Of Melania Trump Backs What We've Been Saying

There has been plenty of evidence suggesting that JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance, and FLOTUS Melania Trump don't talk to each other. During Donald Trump's second term in office, Melania's fashion game has slipped up, while Usha has looked stunning, and the contrasting style choices have hinted at a divide between the women. Right off the bat, the inauguration in January 2025 hinted towards a disconnect between them. Melania chose a couple fierce monochromatic looks, including her meme-inducing hat, while Usha wore a soft pink number, and later turned heads with a glittery sequined dress. The mismatched approaches to their outfits has us believing that the lines of communication weren't open between Melania and SLOTUS.

That theory was further corroborated when Usha spoke about the first lady at one of her 2025 Summer Reading Challenge events. The former lawyer referenced the letter which Melania penned to Vladimir Putin to stop the Russian-Ukrainian conflict — specifically evoking a call to think of the children impacted by the war. "I have admired her approach to a lot of things, but at the top of the list, she really does care about children," the former lawyer said about Melania, per Fox News. "So, I see that as a role model," she added.

While the second lady had praise for Melania, Usha gave the impression of not really knowing her on a personal level, as all the compliments came off as fluffy talking points. There were no anecdotes pointing to a close relationship. Even when the two women worked to host events together, there was a lack of interconnection between the pair.