JD Vance's Wife Usha's Frank Review Of Melania Trump Backs What We've Been Saying
There has been plenty of evidence suggesting that JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance, and FLOTUS Melania Trump don't talk to each other. During Donald Trump's second term in office, Melania's fashion game has slipped up, while Usha has looked stunning, and the contrasting style choices have hinted at a divide between the women. Right off the bat, the inauguration in January 2025 hinted towards a disconnect between them. Melania chose a couple fierce monochromatic looks, including her meme-inducing hat, while Usha wore a soft pink number, and later turned heads with a glittery sequined dress. The mismatched approaches to their outfits has us believing that the lines of communication weren't open between Melania and SLOTUS.
That theory was further corroborated when Usha spoke about the first lady at one of her 2025 Summer Reading Challenge events. The former lawyer referenced the letter which Melania penned to Vladimir Putin to stop the Russian-Ukrainian conflict — specifically evoking a call to think of the children impacted by the war. "I have admired her approach to a lot of things, but at the top of the list, she really does care about children," the former lawyer said about Melania, per Fox News. "So, I see that as a role model," she added.
While the second lady had praise for Melania, Usha gave the impression of not really knowing her on a personal level, as all the compliments came off as fluffy talking points. There were no anecdotes pointing to a close relationship. Even when the two women worked to host events together, there was a lack of interconnection between the pair.
Melania Trump and Usha Vance seem distant
A few months before labeling her a role model, Usha Vance's style outshone Melania Trump's when they attended the Senate Spouses Luncheon together in May at the National Gallery of Art. Donald Trump's wife elected to wear a white Dolce & Gabbana woolen ivory jacket and skirt combo, plus a chocolate-colored blouse underneath. JD Vance's wife chose a more vibrant look as she sported a cobalt blue-colored dress from Badgley Mischka that was a stark contrast to her counterpart's D&G ensemble. Not only were their style choices worlds apart, but the differing wardrobe approaches were indicative of how different the two women are. They posed together while taking in some art at the gallery, but while there was certainly no signs of animosity, there was also a lack of togetherness. FLOTUS stood beside Usha for a photo op and there was a good amount of distance between the two both while posing for the camera, and pausing to admire the art.
At the First Lady's Luncheon a month earlier, Usha's style one-upped Melania's, as the first lady wore a white suit with a muted pink blouse underneath. Usha was unafraid to go with a more daring piece and wore a brightly-colored pink dress. Similar to other events, the fashion-clashing was emblematic of the relationship between Melania and SLOTUS as the two were seated next to each other.
Afterwards, they shared a quick hug that could be described as perfunctory. It was an exchange of pleasantries, and appeared to have little feeling attached. Again, there was no sign of tension, but the first lady and second lady looked similar to coworkers who were far from being actual friends.