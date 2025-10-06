Justin Bieber's Attempt To End His Taylor Swift Beef Totally Backfired

Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift haven't been able to stand each other for years, mostly thanks to Swift's feud with Scooter Braun, who used to be Bieber's manager, over the rights to her music. However, seems that Bieber wants to bury the hatchet with Swift, as he extended her olive branch. Sadly for the "Baby" singer, his peace offering ended up backfiring, causing Swift's fans to label him as desperate for even trying to make amends. Justin has featured Swift on his Instagram Stories a couple of times throughout 2025, just not the way you may have assumed. Instead of going through his photo collection and posting a nostalgic throwback or two, he reposted a fan post that featured Swift's music.

Justin Bieber is still desperate for Taylor Swift's approval and her fanbase after posting an Instagram story using one of Taylor's Version song re-recordings. 📲 pic.twitter.com/yqHPm8KXgd — Hailey Bieber Daily | Fan Account (@HBieberDaily) August 28, 2025

Bieber shared a fan edit of his son, Jack Blues, that used Swift's song "Never Grow Up." The post featured a shot of Jack's hand as he looked away from the camera. However, fans were not impressed. "Justin Bieber is still desperate for Taylor Swift's approval and her fanbase after posting an Instagram story using one of Taylor's Version song re-recordings," tweeted one fan on X, formerly Twitter. This post, of course, came a few months after Justin posted Swift's song "Bad Blood" in another one of his Instagram Stories And while some fans were excited by the gesture, many continued to scoff at his efforts.

To understand why Justin received this reaction, Nicki Swift reached out to Amy Prenner, a Communications Executive at The Prenner Group, who explained why Justin Bieber's olive branch toward Taylor Swift may not have been well-received. It mostly comes down to how genuine it may or may not have been.