The Glaring Sign James Comey And His Wife Patrice Are On The Brink Of Divorce

Comey seemingly threw his wife, Patrice Comey, under the bus by claiming that she was the one who encouraged him to post the message. "We stood over it and I said, 'I think it's some kind of political message.' She said, '86, when I was a server it meant to remove an item from the menu when you ran out of ingredients,'" James shared (via The Daily Beast). "To me, as a kid, it always meant to leave a place, to ditch a place." Then came his wife's suggestion, "She said, 'You should take a picture of that, And I did, I posted it on my Instagram account and thought nothing more of it."

Additionally, Comey's job as the FBI's director made things difficult. "The rules are, if you're dealing with a classified matter, you may only discuss it with someone who has a need to know it, a work related need, and the appropriate clearance," he explained during an ABC News interview in 2018. Unfortunately, James' wife, Patrice, didn't fall into any of those categories, which meant that he had to keep her in the dark about much of his work. "She didn't have a need to know anything about the classified topics I worked on," he continued. Despite these facts, James made sure to tout that Patrice was incredibly trustworthy.

It's unknown if James' job ever impacted their marriage negatively, but the secretiveness probably didn't help. Hopefully, they're not actually added to the list of folks who are divorcing in 2025, but, you never know.