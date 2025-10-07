The Real-Life Partners Of The Cast Of Young Sheldon

As with many long-running TV shows, it can be tough at times to think of the cast of "Young Sheldon" being in relationships with anyone other than their on-screen partners — and considering how private many of the show's stars are, that becomes even tougher. Sure enough, though, many of the "Young Sheldon" alums are boo'd up in real life (and have been for years).

First up, the show's matriarch, Connie Tucker, AKA Memaw, played by Annie Potts. Some may know the "Ghostbusters" star has been married several times, with her current marriage to cinematographer James Hayman being her fourth. Speaking to Glamour in 2022, Potts joked that she'd been worried at times about not finding her person, telling the outlet, "I found several, just not the right one." Ultimately, though, that search for true love wasn't exactly a tragic detail in Potts' life. After all, she told Glamour that by the time she met Hayman, she wasn't even looking to settle down anymore. "I was totally self-sufficient and taking care of myself and happy about it. I had my son in tow, and life was good," she shared. Of course, she did end up meeting Hayman — they worked together on "Breaking the Rules" — but even then, she wasn't convinced at first. "I met Jim and basically said, 'I don't need you. So how can you make yourself useful given that I don't need you?'" she recounted.

Ultimately, what sealed the deal was his connection with her son from her third marriage, Clay Senechal. Speaking to Closer Weekly, Potts explained: "When you fall in love with somebody who comes into your surroundings when you have a kid already, [they] have to love both of us. He was so willing to do that." The couple married in 1990and welcomed two more sons together.

