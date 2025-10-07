The Real-Life Partners Of The Cast Of Young Sheldon
As with many long-running TV shows, it can be tough at times to think of the cast of "Young Sheldon" being in relationships with anyone other than their on-screen partners — and considering how private many of the show's stars are, that becomes even tougher. Sure enough, though, many of the "Young Sheldon" alums are boo'd up in real life (and have been for years).
First up, the show's matriarch, Connie Tucker, AKA Memaw, played by Annie Potts. Some may know the "Ghostbusters" star has been married several times, with her current marriage to cinematographer James Hayman being her fourth. Speaking to Glamour in 2022, Potts joked that she'd been worried at times about not finding her person, telling the outlet, "I found several, just not the right one." Ultimately, though, that search for true love wasn't exactly a tragic detail in Potts' life. After all, she told Glamour that by the time she met Hayman, she wasn't even looking to settle down anymore. "I was totally self-sufficient and taking care of myself and happy about it. I had my son in tow, and life was good," she shared. Of course, she did end up meeting Hayman — they worked together on "Breaking the Rules" — but even then, she wasn't convinced at first. "I met Jim and basically said, 'I don't need you. So how can you make yourself useful given that I don't need you?'" she recounted.
Ultimately, what sealed the deal was his connection with her son from her third marriage, Clay Senechal. Speaking to Closer Weekly, Potts explained: "When you fall in love with somebody who comes into your surroundings when you have a kid already, [they] have to love both of us. He was so willing to do that." The couple married in 1990and welcomed two more sons together.
Lance Barber is married to a chef
Next up, Lance Barber, who plays George Cooper Sr. in "Young Sheldon." Unlike his on-screen mother-in-law, Barber hasn't been quite as vocal about his marriage. However, one detail that is known is that he's married to a chef named Aliza.
Though Barber hasn't spoken much about his personal life, much of that seems to come down to his preference for living normally. In a Battle Creek Enquirer profile, his mom pointed out that he liked being able to fly under the radar for the most part. What's more, Barber himself noted that there were even times he and Alize considered moving away from Hollywood for their kids, saying, "[We] talk about raising our kids in a different town than Los Angeles." That said, he doubled down that he really just enjoyed being an actor, so even a move away wouldn't make him consider a career change. "If we ever did move, I'd remain somehow in some aspect of show business because I love it," he said. "And because I have no other skills."
Barber hasn't said much more about his marriage or kids than that. It's also not clear where Aliza works as a chef. Either way, it certainly seems as though the couple is happy with their down-to-earth lifestyle, and we're happy for them.
Zoe Perry is married (but super private about it)
Like her on-screen husband, Zoe Perry seems to prefer keeping her personal life out of the public eye. Case in point: the celeb doesn't even have her own social media accounts. That said, she's also not hiding the fact that she's married. In fact, back in 2021, she revealed during the Field Team 6 Award Show that she and her producer husband (who works on "The Kardashians," BTW), Gab Taraboulsy, had tied the knot. Granted, she wasn't sharing that particular detail for the sake of well-wishes. Au contraire, she'd been auctioning off his videoproducing services as part of their fundraiser and let it slip that he'd proposed to her with a video. "It's worth it!" she chimed in a playful sing-song voice. Cue a sweet response from Taraboulsy, who evidently hadn't expected his wife to share their news in such a public way. "This is how we're finding out?" he joked, prompting a laugh from Perry.
Perry seems not to be all that interested in having a social media account of her own (and while her husband does, he doesn't share pics of them together). However, every once in a while, she and Taraboulsy have been tagged in other people's posts — and it certainly seems as though they have a blast together, hanging out at events like Comic Con and PaleyFest and traveling the world.
The couple was also tagged by Paw Works back in 2020, with the non-profit revealing that they had adopted a puppy named Unison. Perry and Taraboulsy looked thrilled to be dog parents, the producer making animated facial expressions in one pic and the "Young Sheldon" star leaning over him on the grass in another as they gazed at their new addition.
Montana Jordan got married in the summer of 2025
Back to "Young Sheldon" stars who are happy to share a glimpse into their love lives, last on our list is Sheldon Cooper's on-screen brother, Montana Jordan. The star wed his high school sweetheart Jenna Weeks in June 2025, with the couple opening up about their big day to People. Fans of the star may already know that the couple had gotten engaged a few months prior, with Jordan posting a sweet carousel of shots to his Instagram to share the news. In their People interview, Weeks had shared that Jordan's proposal spot — on their Texas property — had been especially sentimental for them. "This was very meaningful to us because this is where we plan to raise our kids and build a home one day." As some will know, the couple were already parents at the time. The "Young Sheldon" star had shared a sweet Instagram post confirming he'd become a dad in May 2024, introducing their daughter as Emma Rae Jordan.
Back to Jordan and Week's marriage, speaking to People about what it meant to them, Jordan gushed: "It means through thick and thin, she is the one till death do us part. And you know what, I might even look around for her after that in heaven." Talk about smitten! Weeks had been similarly emotional in her response, telling the outlet, "What getting married means to me is dedicating your life to this person, promising to always be there, to love unconditionally and without hesitation."
Both of the newlyweds emphasized that their friendship would also always remain at the center of their union, with Jordan sharing that he was thrilled to have "A best friend for life." Say it with us now: Awwww.