Side By Side Pics Of JD Vance's Transformation Are Head Turning (But The Eyeliner Was Always There)
Photos of JD Vance from his earlier life illustrate just how drastic his transformation has been over the years. Vance is unrecognizable in pre-fame throwback photos such as his hilariously unflattering high school yearbook pic that made the rounds online during his and Donald Trump's 2024 election campaign. Even back when the "Hillbilly Elegy" author first started to become well-known, he didn't look quite the same as his current incarnation as Trump's VP.
In July 2017, JD attended the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, which was a gathering of powerful people in the world of tech, finance, and politics. He was definitely closer to his Appalachia days than his future White House days, as he wore a blue and white checkered dress shirt. Vance sported a hairstyle that was similar to his look as Veep, but it was longer and more unkempt, as he appeared to use minimal product. What stood out the most was his clean-shaven baby face, as Vance could have passed as someone 10 to 15 years younger than the 33 years old he was at the time. His cheeks were even devoid of any stubble, and there was still baby fat around his chin and cheek areas. However, one familiar part of the look that stood out was Vance's eyeliner eyes, as the dark lines around his eyes were visible as he was photographed taking a phone call.
The following year, Vance went to another technocrat gathering when he spoke at TechCrunch Disrupt SF in September 2018. His hair was cleaned up and a bit shorter on the sides, but still not as sculpted as his vice presidential look. Two aesthetic factors were untouched, however, as he still rocked the eyeliner eyes, and was still beardless. Later, the beard not only transformed Vance, but became a topic of discussion as he ran for office.
Why Donald Trump approved of JD Vance's beard
Fast forward to October 2025, and not only had JD Vance's life changed as the sitting vice president, but so had his face. He looked stately in photographs while addressing the press in the White House. His hair was still longer on the sides, but styled with more finesse, and the addition of a beard gave him a facial makeover. The baby face was gone, and was replaced by well-groomed facial hair that added years to his appearance. In the years since he attended the tech conferences with a clean-shaven face, Vance had also developed some gray hairs. The silver locks were visible in his beard, and while he had salt and pepper scattered around his chin, the VP's sideburns were full-on grays. Vance's transformation was a positive one because it not only made him look older, but also helped him seem more distinguished.
Before getting into office, the facial hair caused a stir as there was a hidden significance to Vance's beard. While he was running for office with Donald Trump, The Wall Street Journal ran a piece that focused on Vance's beard which stated that if elected he would be the first vice president, or president, with facial hair in over a century.
Those within Trump's administration were in strong favor of Vance's choice to rock the beard. As evidenced in the before-and-after shots, the one-time senator benefitted from growing out his stubble. "[W]ithout the beard, Vance looks like he's 12," an advisor to Trump told Bulwark in July 2024. That same month, Trump had high praise for his bearded running mate, who he thought looked presidential. "It looks good. He looks like a young Abraham Lincoln," Trump told the press.