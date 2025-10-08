Side By Side Pics Of JD Vance's Transformation Are Head Turning (But The Eyeliner Was Always There)

Photos of JD Vance from his earlier life illustrate just how drastic his transformation has been over the years. Vance is unrecognizable in pre-fame throwback photos such as his hilariously unflattering high school yearbook pic that made the rounds online during his and Donald Trump's 2024 election campaign. Even back when the "Hillbilly Elegy" author first started to become well-known, he didn't look quite the same as his current incarnation as Trump's VP.

In July 2017, JD attended the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, which was a gathering of powerful people in the world of tech, finance, and politics. He was definitely closer to his Appalachia days than his future White House days, as he wore a blue and white checkered dress shirt. Vance sported a hairstyle that was similar to his look as Veep, but it was longer and more unkempt, as he appeared to use minimal product. What stood out the most was his clean-shaven baby face, as Vance could have passed as someone 10 to 15 years younger than the 33 years old he was at the time. His cheeks were even devoid of any stubble, and there was still baby fat around his chin and cheek areas. However, one familiar part of the look that stood out was Vance's eyeliner eyes, as the dark lines around his eyes were visible as he was photographed taking a phone call.

The following year, Vance went to another technocrat gathering when he spoke at TechCrunch Disrupt SF in September 2018. His hair was cleaned up and a bit shorter on the sides, but still not as sculpted as his vice presidential look. Two aesthetic factors were untouched, however, as he still rocked the eyeliner eyes, and was still beardless. Later, the beard not only transformed Vance, but became a topic of discussion as he ran for office.