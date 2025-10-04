Diddy's Desperate Plea For Leniency Blows Up In His Face As Judge Shreds His Ego

Diddy's hundred-G stash and bulletproof E-class are just distant memories as he swaps his Versace silks and steel V-neck for an orange jumpsuit and Crocs and replaces his trusty Glock with a cell-made slock. Still, he hopefully won't require the latter as it's doubtful he'll be on the attack in his next home. Where Diddy will serve his 50-month stretch has yet to be revealed as of this writing, but it'll likely be a low-level federal facility, which is less crowded than a state prison and houses a lower number of violent prisoners, making for a safer environment.

However, although Diddy won't be digging ditches and breaking rocks on the chain gang, he won't be kicking back for four years and enjoying the Martha Stewart Club Fed incarceration experience either. Prison consultant Sam Mangel told TMZ on October 2 that the rapper will still face adversity. Guard towers, submission to authority, mind-numbing routine, barbed wire-topped walls... all are still part and parcel of lockup life, as are inmates itching to dole out a beat down, especially to a high-profile newbie. That said, Diddy's juice card should help him swerve any potential chin checks, with chancers jumping to his defense in return for future favors.

Meanwhile, Diddy hasn't thrown in the towel. Attorney Alexandra Shapiro told ABC News that her team will appeal, claiming that "the Judge acted as a 13th juror" and sentenced Diddy inappropriately.