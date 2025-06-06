Diddy Lets His Oversized Ego Slip After Courtroom Sketch Hits A Nerve

The career of Jane Rosenberg has included many buzzed-about trials, several of which include members of President Donald Trump's inner circle. According to Reuters, Rudy Giuliani disagreed with the way Rosenberg drew his likeness, Donald Trump Jr. asked her to "Make me look sexy," and the president himself was sketched by Rosenberg during Donald's hush money trial in 2024. Which might just be what Sean "Diddy" Combs needs to win Donald over and potentially pardon him, should he ultimately be found guilty.

The president said in May 2025 that even though no one has asked him yet, he'd be interested in taking a "look at the facts," of the case (via the Daily Beast). This caused rapper 50 Cent, one of the celebrities who has spoken out against Diddy, to unleash a series of since-deleted Instagram posts pointing out all the reasons why Donald should not pardon Diddy. According to USA Today, 50 Cent — whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III — alleged that Diddy has "said some really bad things about Trump." This tactic to prevent Diddy from receiving a future pardon might work well for 50 Cent, who noted that "Donald doesn't take well to disrespect," while also indicating he has more proof of Diddy bad mouthing the president.

For now, it's clear that Diddy simply can't read the room, and is pulling out all the stops to keep attention on himself — for better or for worse.