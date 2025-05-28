Diddy's Slick Attempt To Move For Mistrial Hints He's Getting More Desperate

After nearly a month of being on trial, it seems the pressure is finally starting to cause disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs to crack. Of course, Diddy has been letting his shady side out all throughout the trial, pulling some scummy moves. From the jump, Diddy's lawyers have used name-calling and even attempted to have star witness Cassie Ventura's husband Alex Fine removed from the courtroom. While these tactics have mostly backfired, they are making it clear that Diddy and his legal team are more than happy to push the legal limits to try to get the verdict they want. So when Diddy's lawyers requested a mistrial, it came as no surprise.

Advertisement

According to People, Diddy's defense team claimed that the prosecutors were leading the jury to make dangerous assumptions about the "Last Night" rapper in regards to the firebombing of Scott Mescudi's car. When prosecutors questioned Lance Jimenez, a detective for the Los Angeles Fire Department, about the potential destruction of fingerprint evidence relating to the blast, Diddy's lawyers cried foul. Diddy's attorney Alex Shapiro said prosecutors "were trying to plant this idea to the these jurors that Mr. Combs authorized this."

Judge Arun Subramanian denied the motion for a mistrial, but it's quickly becoming clear that Diddy's courtroom behavior is showing him cracking under the pressure.

Advertisement