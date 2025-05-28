Diddy's Slick Attempt To Move For Mistrial Hints He's Getting More Desperate
After nearly a month of being on trial, it seems the pressure is finally starting to cause disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs to crack. Of course, Diddy has been letting his shady side out all throughout the trial, pulling some scummy moves. From the jump, Diddy's lawyers have used name-calling and even attempted to have star witness Cassie Ventura's husband Alex Fine removed from the courtroom. While these tactics have mostly backfired, they are making it clear that Diddy and his legal team are more than happy to push the legal limits to try to get the verdict they want. So when Diddy's lawyers requested a mistrial, it came as no surprise.
According to People, Diddy's defense team claimed that the prosecutors were leading the jury to make dangerous assumptions about the "Last Night" rapper in regards to the firebombing of Scott Mescudi's car. When prosecutors questioned Lance Jimenez, a detective for the Los Angeles Fire Department, about the potential destruction of fingerprint evidence relating to the blast, Diddy's lawyers cried foul. Diddy's attorney Alex Shapiro said prosecutors "were trying to plant this idea to the these jurors that Mr. Combs authorized this."
Judge Arun Subramanian denied the motion for a mistrial, but it's quickly becoming clear that Diddy's courtroom behavior is showing him cracking under the pressure.
Diddy has been acting scared ever since Kid Cudi testified
When Scott Mescudi — aka rapper Kid Cudi — took the stand to detail the time Sean "Diddy" Combs broke into his house, locked up his dog, and torched his car, it was the first time Diddy looked scared in court. Considering all the allegations against Diddy, it's a bit surprising that this part of the trial seems to be getting to him so much. The cowering behavior is a far cry from Diddy's hot mic moment earlier in the courtroom saga, when he was congratulating one of his lawyers for pushing Cassie Ventura during her brutal testimony.
However, even though Diddy's lawyers weren't able to get a mistrial, they still snagged a small win in regards to the evidence tampering line of questioning. Judge Arun Subramanian ruled that the jury was to ignore any questions surrounding the missing fingerprints from the Molotov cocktail that destroyed Kid Cudi's car. While it's not a complete victory for the "Gotta Move On" rapper, it might allow him to relax just enough for Diddy to go back to his oblivious courtroom behavior.