America's Next Top Model Was Way More Cringe Than You Remember

Wanna be on top? It's been seven years since the last season of "America's Next Top Model" graced our screens until it's 2018 cancellation. The reality competition series, helmed by legendary supermodel Tyra Banks, pitted aspiring young models against one another to discover who could make it in the modeling world. And though it originally debuted in 2003, it may as well be an entirely different universe.

The show's biggest scandals include instances of brutal insensitivity, racism, fat shaming, and more, and over the years, dozens of moments have resurfaced and faced serious backlash. In 2020, Banks herself had to take to Twitter to respond to the outrage. On her since-deleted account, CNN reported that Banks wrote, "Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you. Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs."

While Banks didn't specifically address one single incident in her tweet, there are plenty to choose from. We're rounding them up here.