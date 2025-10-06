Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos Looked Like A Bad Plastic Surgery Commercial In Paris
Jeff Bezos may be taking a page out of Lauren Sánchez Bezos' post-wedding plastic surgery playbook, as he was spotted looking a little tuned-up himself during Paris Fashion Week. On October 4, he and Lauren were photographed wearing matching gray ensembles. The tech billionaire sported a gray trench coat, sweater, and jeans. He added a youthful flair to the outfit with a pair of white sneakers.
Lauren, meanwhile, was dressed rather conservatively by her standards in a dark gray peplum top with black buttons and a matching long gray skirt. The former "Good Day L.A." newscaster was proud enough of the look that she showed it off in a black-and-white snapshot on Instagram. But over on X, many amateur fashionistas were critical. "She dresses like an old lady and he dresses like, well, not a man," one wrote, perhaps as a reference to Jeff's jeans and sneakers combo. The kicks were not the only way the Amazon founder attempted to pull off a younger appearance.
A picture of the Bezoses in Paris was shared on Vogue's Facebook page, and while the billionaire and his new bride were trying to look chic, multiple users noted that the gray color-coordinating was not the only way they looked similar. Many noticed a stark change in Jeff's face, a possible indication that he had gotten fillers. "Man he's had a lot of work done! Like, where did those cheek bones come from??" one Facebook user asked. It was not only his cheeks that appeared to have been altered. "His entire jawline changed," another critical user commented. Jeff's seemingly filler-enhanced face came not long after Lauren showed off a new plastic surgery look.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos' face continues to undergo a transformation
The pics in Paris were surprising because of Jeff Bezos' new look with the freshly plumped cheeks and sculpted jawline. Prior to that, there had long been evidence of Lauren Sánchez Bezos going under the knife, and that was evident as she remained in the spotlight over the summer after the couple's star-studded nuptials.
In September, the former "Extra" reporter attended a fundraiser for the Kering Foundation, and she uploaded an Instagram carousel from the festivities. Lauren rocked a revealing strapless gown with an exceptionally low neckline that put her assets on display. She posed in pics alongside model Georgina Rodríguez and director Baz Luhrmann. The first slide showed Lauren next to Rodriguez in a snap that appeared to be heavily filtered. Not only was the one-time TV host showcasing her curves in the low-cut number, but her cheeks looked extra full, and her lips were even more massive than usual. Her followers were critical of her seemingly doctor-assisted look. "Too much silicon," one wrote. "What have you done to your face Lauren," another asked. It was not only people online who thought Lauren clearly had work done.
In March, we spoke to a plastic surgeon about Lauren's transformation and what type of procedures may have been involved in overhauling her face. Dr. Joel Kopelman thought there was evidence of Mrs. Bezos doing more than just getting implants and lip filler. "Firstly, there's a clear improvement in the jawline and neck area, which leads me to believe she might have had a facelift, or at least a mini facelift," Kopelman told us. "Her cheeks also seem more prominent, possibly due to either cheek implants or fillers," the surgeon added.