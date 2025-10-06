Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos Looked Like A Bad Plastic Surgery Commercial In Paris

Jeff Bezos may be taking a page out of Lauren Sánchez Bezos' post-wedding plastic surgery playbook, as he was spotted looking a little tuned-up himself during Paris Fashion Week. On October 4, he and Lauren were photographed wearing matching gray ensembles. The tech billionaire sported a gray trench coat, sweater, and jeans. He added a youthful flair to the outfit with a pair of white sneakers.

Lauren, meanwhile, was dressed rather conservatively by her standards in a dark gray peplum top with black buttons and a matching long gray skirt. The former "Good Day L.A." newscaster was proud enough of the look that she showed it off in a black-and-white snapshot on Instagram. But over on X, many amateur fashionistas were critical. "She dresses like an old lady and he dresses like, well, not a man," one wrote, perhaps as a reference to Jeff's jeans and sneakers combo. The kicks were not the only way the Amazon founder attempted to pull off a younger appearance.

Neil Mockford/Getty

A picture of the Bezoses in Paris was shared on Vogue's Facebook page, and while the billionaire and his new bride were trying to look chic, multiple users noted that the gray color-coordinating was not the only way they looked similar. Many noticed a stark change in Jeff's face, a possible indication that he had gotten fillers. "Man he's had a lot of work done! Like, where did those cheek bones come from??" one Facebook user asked. It was not only his cheeks that appeared to have been altered. "His entire jawline changed," another critical user commented. Jeff's seemingly filler-enhanced face came not long after Lauren showed off a new plastic surgery look.