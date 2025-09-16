Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Lumpy New Lip Filler Has Her Looking Like A Mar-A-Lago Barbie

Last week, Lauren Sánchez Bezos stepped out for an exclusive charity dinner in New York City, looking every bit the picture of glamour in her black-and-champagne dress by Maison Schiaparelli. The wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos joined the likes of Salma Hayek and Demi Moore at Kering Foundation's fourth annual Caring for Women fundraiser, which aims to support NGOs and raise awareness about violence against women. Her gown featured a structured bodice and a contrasting back panel that flowed into a short train. She accessorized with a $3 million diamond necklace by Lebanese jeweler Samer Halimeh, complete with matching earrings and a pair of Jimmy Choo heels.

Her look was nearly flawless, if not for Sánchez Bezos's seemingly botched lip fillers, which overshadowed her sleek ensemble and had her looking like a Palm Beach Barbie. On September 12, she took to Instagram with a photo dump from the starry charity evening, including one with Georgina Rodriguez, who totally upstaged Sánchez Bezos with her colossal engagement ring from football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Another showed the helicopter pilot rubbing elbows with filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. But it wasn't her A-list company that had people buzzing in the comments.

"What have you done to your face Lauren," one user asked. Another wrote, "I'd give anything to know what Anna Wintour [was] thinking." Others piled on, accusing Sánchez Bezos of clearly going overboard with cosmetic surgery (despite having never owned up to any enhancements). "Lauren.... Do you think you could push those god awful boobs up any higher?" a third user teased, while another pointed out, "Too much silicon." Nevertheless, it wasn't the first or last time her apparent new plastic surgery has caused quite the stir.