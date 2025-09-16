Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Lumpy New Lip Filler Has Her Looking Like A Mar-A-Lago Barbie
Last week, Lauren Sánchez Bezos stepped out for an exclusive charity dinner in New York City, looking every bit the picture of glamour in her black-and-champagne dress by Maison Schiaparelli. The wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos joined the likes of Salma Hayek and Demi Moore at Kering Foundation's fourth annual Caring for Women fundraiser, which aims to support NGOs and raise awareness about violence against women. Her gown featured a structured bodice and a contrasting back panel that flowed into a short train. She accessorized with a $3 million diamond necklace by Lebanese jeweler Samer Halimeh, complete with matching earrings and a pair of Jimmy Choo heels.
Her look was nearly flawless, if not for Sánchez Bezos's seemingly botched lip fillers, which overshadowed her sleek ensemble and had her looking like a Palm Beach Barbie. On September 12, she took to Instagram with a photo dump from the starry charity evening, including one with Georgina Rodriguez, who totally upstaged Sánchez Bezos with her colossal engagement ring from football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Another showed the helicopter pilot rubbing elbows with filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. But it wasn't her A-list company that had people buzzing in the comments.
"What have you done to your face Lauren," one user asked. Another wrote, "I'd give anything to know what Anna Wintour [was] thinking." Others piled on, accusing Sánchez Bezos of clearly going overboard with cosmetic surgery (despite having never owned up to any enhancements). "Lauren.... Do you think you could push those god awful boobs up any higher?" a third user teased, while another pointed out, "Too much silicon." Nevertheless, it wasn't the first or last time her apparent new plastic surgery has caused quite the stir.
Lauren Sanchez should get her lip fillers dissolved, say experts
Last year, Lauren Sánchez Bezos also attended Kering Foundation's Caring for Women charity dinner alongside her then-fiance, tech billionaire Jeff Bezos. The Emmy-winning journalist arrived in a blue, off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta gown that was both sheer and form-fitting. Photos she shared from the star-studded dinner, and which she later deleted, showed Sánchez Bezos sporting noticeably plumped lips at the fundraiser. A plastic surgeon told us the secrets behind Sánchez Bezos' transformation and confirmed her look was consistent with facial and lip fillers.
Pamela Weinberger, a master injector at Miami's Jeune Aesthetics, told Page Six that Sánchez Bezos could benefit from having some of her lip fillers dissolved and starting over. "When she smiles and animates, you can see some of the filler has migrated in the submucosal area of the lip, which can start to change the lip's natural shapeliness and make it appear bumpy," she explained. Other experts agree, including South Carolina plastic surgeon Dr. Frederick Weniger, who told our sister site, The List, that her lips seem overfilled.
"When lips appear to rest apart in the center even when the mouth is closed, that can sometimes be a sign of over-volumization or poor volumization with filler," he said. "Excess filler can add weight or rigidity to the lip tissue, preventing it from sealing naturally." He also noted, "Another possibility is that filler was placed disproportionately." The good news? It's often reversible. "Hyaluronidase can be used to dissolve hyaluronic acid-based fillers and restore a more natural lip seal," the surgeon added.