Lauren Sanchez's Apparent New Plastic Surgery Has Caused Quite The Stir

Lauren Sanchez has long been the subject of plastic surgery chatter and it bears mentioning that she's never denied having a little work done. Granted, she's never copped to going under the knife, either — and in wake of her appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, some social media users were quick to weigh in on what they believed might be her latest tweaks.

"Sanchez appeared dramatically different during an appearance in Cannes," controversial internet personality Oli London wrote on X. Countless followers agreed, noting that her skin appeared tighter, if not a bit too tight. However, some also pointed out that Sanchez appeared much more natural than some of her past red carpet looks. "Her face looks softer," wrote one of the kinder commenters. Over on Instagram, there were similar reactions. Responding to snaps posted by Page Six, one user noted, "I think her face looks good here. Not too much makeup, and the top lip is 'normalizing', not too puffed up."

TBH, we agree — though we're not sure that's all down to new surgery. On the contrary, while it does look as though she's scaled back on one of the cosmetic procedures many believe to be her staple (that'd be lip filler), there's no question Sanchez also began going for much more natural makeup looks in early 2025. From nearly makeup-free pics shared to her Instagram Stories, to head-turning red carpet appearances where she arrived without a full face of glam, Jeff Bezos' lady love went all in on the pared-back look du jour. Will she beat the surgery rumors? Probably not. But, like we said, she's never denied them anyway.

