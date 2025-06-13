Lauren Sanchez's Apparent New Plastic Surgery Has Caused Quite The Stir
Lauren Sanchez has long been the subject of plastic surgery chatter and it bears mentioning that she's never denied having a little work done. Granted, she's never copped to going under the knife, either — and in wake of her appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, some social media users were quick to weigh in on what they believed might be her latest tweaks.
"Sanchez appeared dramatically different during an appearance in Cannes," controversial internet personality Oli London wrote on X. Countless followers agreed, noting that her skin appeared tighter, if not a bit too tight. However, some also pointed out that Sanchez appeared much more natural than some of her past red carpet looks. "Her face looks softer," wrote one of the kinder commenters. Over on Instagram, there were similar reactions. Responding to snaps posted by Page Six, one user noted, "I think her face looks good here. Not too much makeup, and the top lip is 'normalizing', not too puffed up."
TBH, we agree — though we're not sure that's all down to new surgery. On the contrary, while it does look as though she's scaled back on one of the cosmetic procedures many believe to be her staple (that'd be lip filler), there's no question Sanchez also began going for much more natural makeup looks in early 2025. From nearly makeup-free pics shared to her Instagram Stories, to head-turning red carpet appearances where she arrived without a full face of glam, Jeff Bezos' lady love went all in on the pared-back look du jour. Will she beat the surgery rumors? Probably not. But, like we said, she's never denied them anyway.
Surgeons have talked about Lauren Sanchez's work for years
Lauren Sanchez might not have been quite as well-known as she is today prior to her relationship with Jeff Bezos, but she certainly was a public figure, and because of that, many have seen her stunning transformation over the years. Plastic surgeons have even spoken exclusively with Nicki Swift about it, musing on what she might have had done, with Dr. Joel Kopelman telling us she should avoid going under the knife too many more times, lest the work she's already had done start affecting the symmetry of her face.
Perhaps Sanchez has held back on further procedures for that reason. Having said that, there's also a possibility that her new lewk isn't procedure-free, but rather inspired by the more natural-looking procedures we've been seeing as of late. After all, Sanchez is friendly with Kris Jenner, who all but broke the internet for her uber-natural (albeit undeniable) face lift. What's more, Jenner actually debuted her new look at Sanchez's bachelorette party, so it's pretty likely they spoke about it. Who knows? Perhaps Jenner even shared Dr. Steven Levine's contact deets with the former Hollywood reporter.
At the end of the day, whether or nor Sanchez has had new work done is entirely her prerogative. And, as we said, if she did do anything in late 2024 or early 2025, it's certainly given her a much more natural, refreshed look. Even so, as for the possibility of her opening up about the surgeries she's undergone, we're not banking on that happening anytime soon.