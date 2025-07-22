Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Botched Lip Work Overshadows Her Post-Wedding Tune-Up
And the obsession continues. Just weeks after saying "I do" to Jeff Bezos in a lavish wedding weekend that had plenty of critics (celebs included) talking, Lauren Sánchez Bezos has debuted a new hairstyle. Earlier this week, the helicopter pilot and news anchor shared a photo of herself on her Instagram Story, in which she showed off her new look while jetting off to Europe with her husband for a post-wedding getaway. Shifting away from her brunette locks, Sánchez Bezos went for a chic color update by dyeing her hair light brown with soft caramel highlights. But it wasn't just her new 'do turning heads: her botched lip fillers ended up stealing the focus from her makeover, igniting fresh speculation that she's gone overboard with her cosmetic enhancements.
Not long before the transformation, Sanchez Bezos' overdone lips also inspired chatter as she and Bezos stepped out in Europe in early July for Paris Fashion Week. Attending the Balenciaga Fall 2025 Haute Couture show, the new Mrs. Bezos showed up in a buttoned-up trench coat with sleek pointed-toe heels, oversized sunglasses, and a matching bow hair clip. Even in head-to-toe designer, her lips were all anyone could talk about, as it looked noticeably swollen to the point of resembling a pufferfish. (Sorry, Lauren!) She also rocked a noticeably fuller pout while heading out to dinner in Paris in a busty outfit that surely had Bezos drooling.
Photos showed the 55-year-old in a red latex dress that hugged her figure like a second skin. But most people couldn't see past her rumored plastic enhancements, prompting one X user to quip, "All I see are the fake lips & fake boobs." Another agreed, saying, "Her chest and lips seriously need a reduction."
Sanchez Bezos debuted a new face ahead of her wedding to Bezos
Even in the days leading up to her wedding, Lauren Sánchez Bezos stirred fresh whispers about her ever-changing appearance and apparent obsession with plastic surgery. The gushing bride and her dashing groom were spotted arriving at Venice's Aman Hotel just two days before they were set to tie the knot in front of 200 friends and family. And in true Lauren fashion, she debuted a noticeably sculpted look that hinted at some in-office touch-ups as part of her wedding preparations. Her new face didn't go unnoticed by many, including commentator Megyn Kelly, who openly slammed the former Fox News anchor's extreme beauty interventions.
"I don't know what she's doing 'cuz... she was more beautiful before," stressed Kelly. "And now, I mean she's my age ... All I can say is I think plastic surgery is addictive for some people." Even Jeff Bezos couldn't escape ridicule. "I'm sorry, he does look like a walking penis," Kelly added. "I'm not going to lie, it's not a good look for him."
While there's nothing wrong with a little pre-wedding tune-up, Dr. Dara Liotta, a board-certified plastic surgeon from NYC, suggested that it's best to undergo a cosmetic procedure at least six months in advance, regardless of whether it's a major or minor tweak. "For most people, their wedding is the most photographed moment of their lives, and even if you look good in pictures, I'd imagine that most people want to look like themselves in their wedding photos," Liotta told the Daily Beast in June. "They don't want to be in a period of flux after surgery that will not look like 'them' in the long run." Which, unfortunately, appeared to be the case for Sánchez Bezos.