Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Botched Lip Work Overshadows Her Post-Wedding Tune-Up

And the obsession continues. Just weeks after saying "I do" to Jeff Bezos in a lavish wedding weekend that had plenty of critics (celebs included) talking, Lauren Sánchez Bezos has debuted a new hairstyle. Earlier this week, the helicopter pilot and news anchor shared a photo of herself on her Instagram Story, in which she showed off her new look while jetting off to Europe with her husband for a post-wedding getaway. Shifting away from her brunette locks, Sánchez Bezos went for a chic color update by dyeing her hair light brown with soft caramel highlights. But it wasn't just her new 'do turning heads: her botched lip fillers ended up stealing the focus from her makeover, igniting fresh speculation that she's gone overboard with her cosmetic enhancements.

@laurensanchezbezos/Instagram

Not long before the transformation, Sanchez Bezos' overdone lips also inspired chatter as she and Bezos stepped out in Europe in early July for Paris Fashion Week. Attending the Balenciaga Fall 2025 Haute Couture show, the new Mrs. Bezos showed up in a buttoned-up trench coat with sleek pointed-toe heels, oversized sunglasses, and a matching bow hair clip. Even in head-to-toe designer, her lips were all anyone could talk about, as it looked noticeably swollen to the point of resembling a pufferfish. (Sorry, Lauren!) She also rocked a noticeably fuller pout while heading out to dinner in Paris in a busty outfit that surely had Bezos drooling.

Photos showed the 55-year-old in a red latex dress that hugged her figure like a second skin. But most people couldn't see past her rumored plastic enhancements, prompting one X user to quip, "All I see are the fake lips & fake boobs." Another agreed, saying, "Her chest and lips seriously need a reduction."