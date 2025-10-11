David Muir: Tragic Details You Never Knew About The ABC Anchor's Career

David Muir's personal life is full of sad details, but his professional life hasn't been perfect either. The "World News Tonight" host has faced his fair share of professional hardships over the years, which is unfortunate given how much he loves his job. "I feel, in this job, I've had the privilege and responsibility to witness so much history firsthand," Muir shared about his career with USA Today in 2019. "All of it fuels me. I'm grateful to have seen everything I've seen, whether it's the difficult moments or the uplifting moments."

Between his hectic schedule, the general stressors of the job, and the subject matter of some of the hard-hitting stories he churns out night after night, Muir's job is anything but easy — and sometimes it gets to him. While chatting with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on "Live! With Kelly and Mark" in July 2025, Muir revealed that the recent news cycle had been weighing on him emotionally. "Listen, it's been a really heavy time, and it hasn't let up," shared Muir. "I've joked with you guys, I feel like I need to say, 'Good evening, and I'm sorry. But we'll get through it.'" Unfortunately, this hasn't been the only sad development in Muir's job.