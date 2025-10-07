Jennifer Lopez Can't Hide How Deeply Ex Ben Affleck Gets Under Her Skin These Days

We've all watched the rise and fall of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's love story — and we've watched it more than once. So, plenty of fans were surprised to see this pair of infamous exes brushing shoulders at the New York City premiere of Lopez's upcoming movie "Kiss of the Spider Woman." The former couple certainly seemed cordial with each other a year after Lopez filed for divorce. Yet, with a closer look at her body language, she certainly still seems to be feeling awkward.

Affleck was an executive producer on Lopez's new film, so it wasn't simply creepy ex behavior that landed him at the premiere. Regardless, clips of the pair posing together and chatting on the red carpet show Lopez looking somewhat uncomfortable. Lopez seemed to have a forced smile when she and Affleck cozied up for photos. Furthermore, when the two were seen talking to each other, it seemed as though Affleck was the one initiating it, with Lopez mostly smiling and nodding, rather than propelling the conversation forward. One clip that is making the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows Affleck interrupting Lopez's "Access Hollywood" interview to ask her to take photos with him, which seemed to throw her off of her train of thought.