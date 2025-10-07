Jennifer Lopez Can't Hide How Deeply Ex Ben Affleck Gets Under Her Skin These Days
We've all watched the rise and fall of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's love story — and we've watched it more than once. So, plenty of fans were surprised to see this pair of infamous exes brushing shoulders at the New York City premiere of Lopez's upcoming movie "Kiss of the Spider Woman." The former couple certainly seemed cordial with each other a year after Lopez filed for divorce. Yet, with a closer look at her body language, she certainly still seems to be feeling awkward.
Affleck was an executive producer on Lopez's new film, so it wasn't simply creepy ex behavior that landed him at the premiere. Regardless, clips of the pair posing together and chatting on the red carpet show Lopez looking somewhat uncomfortable. Lopez seemed to have a forced smile when she and Affleck cozied up for photos. Furthermore, when the two were seen talking to each other, it seemed as though Affleck was the one initiating it, with Lopez mostly smiling and nodding, rather than propelling the conversation forward. One clip that is making the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows Affleck interrupting Lopez's "Access Hollywood" interview to ask her to take photos with him, which seemed to throw her off of her train of thought.
Netizens definitely have their opinions about this toxic couple
Jennifer Lopez smiled and played nice with Ben Affleck on the red carpet, but it certainly seemed that beneath the surface, she was irritated by her on-again off-again ex getting overly involved with her big night. And, folks online picked up on it, too. "Her body language is like get out of my face" one X user commented on a post featuring photos of the pair at the premiere. "Ben needs to leave her the hell alone. It's clear to me he's the definition of a breadcrumber," added another. One commenter simply wrote, "Leave her alone Ben," while plenty echoed the sentiment of one comment that said, "T O X I C."
While we don't know the details of why Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on their two-year anniversary, she has made sly digs at her ex proving how much damage he did, as well as not-so-subtly confirming that he was always the problem. So, while it isn't clear what really happened between the pair during their short-lived marriage, it is easy to see why Lopez may not want to be forced to be cordial with her ex in front of the cameras.