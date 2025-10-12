The Tragic Truth Of Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone notched her first acting credit way back in 1992 when she appeared on "The Wonder Years'" Season 5 episode "Road Test," as Jessica Thomas, Kevin Arnold's dream girl of the moment. However, her showbiz career actually got started many years earlier when, as a grade-schooler, her parents got her into the modeling world. As recounted in a 1995 Rolling Stone feature, it was her father, Monty Silverstone, who looked at his daughter as a star-in-the-making and angled to get her into the business. To that end, he took photographs of his young daughter — some of which were controversial — and used them to attract the attention of agents.

One such snap depicted Silverstone posing suggestively while wearing a bikini at the age of six. "We went to a modeling agency with these photos, and they started sending me out on shoots. That's how I was introduced to the working world," Silverstone told the outlet. Regardless of her father's intentions, it's hard to view the situation with a modern lens and feel good about the process, even if it did eventually result in her Hollywood discovery. When Alicia shared one of the pictures her dad took via Instagram in 2022, many commenters were horrified, with one writing, "Wearing pantyhose and no pants at 8yrs old ????????? Take a picture like that now and you go to prison."