Khloe Kardashian's Extreme Plastic Surgery Is So Obvious In These Side By Side Photos

Khloé Kardashian has undergone an incredible transformation since she broke out with "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" in 2007. While many of her physical changes were a result of lifestyle adjustments, particularly her diet and activity levels, others were driven by external help. The evolution of Kardashian's face was clearly achieved through cosmetic work. However, Kardashian has taken issue with the extent of the speculation surrounding her ever-changing physical appearance.

When London-based aesthetician Dr. Jonny Betteridge gave his two cents regarding the procedures he believes she has undergone using different photos of her throughout the years, Kardashian opted to take control of the narrative. "I take this as a great compliment! First off I think these photos are about 15 years apart, But here's a list of things that I have done," she commented on his Instagram post. Kris Jenner's third daughter admitted to getting a nose job, hairline laser, Botox, cheek fillers, non-invasive skin tightening treatments, collagen threads in her chin and neck, and salmon sperm injections (it's a thing).

Enos Solomon & Andreas Rentz/Getty

Among those, the only actual plastic surgery is the rhinoplasty, which is obvious from the side-by-side photos seen above. "In 2025 there are many other things we can do before surgery but when it's time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors," Kardashian concluded her post. While she denied having gone under the knife except for the one time, experts have their doubts, with many agreeing with Betteridge that she has had at least a handful of invasive procedures.