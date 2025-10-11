Khloe Kardashian's Extreme Plastic Surgery Is So Obvious In These Side By Side Photos
Khloé Kardashian has undergone an incredible transformation since she broke out with "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" in 2007. While many of her physical changes were a result of lifestyle adjustments, particularly her diet and activity levels, others were driven by external help. The evolution of Kardashian's face was clearly achieved through cosmetic work. However, Kardashian has taken issue with the extent of the speculation surrounding her ever-changing physical appearance.
When London-based aesthetician Dr. Jonny Betteridge gave his two cents regarding the procedures he believes she has undergone using different photos of her throughout the years, Kardashian opted to take control of the narrative. "I take this as a great compliment! First off I think these photos are about 15 years apart, But here's a list of things that I have done," she commented on his Instagram post. Kris Jenner's third daughter admitted to getting a nose job, hairline laser, Botox, cheek fillers, non-invasive skin tightening treatments, collagen threads in her chin and neck, and salmon sperm injections (it's a thing).
Among those, the only actual plastic surgery is the rhinoplasty, which is obvious from the side-by-side photos seen above. "In 2025 there are many other things we can do before surgery but when it's time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors," Kardashian concluded her post. While she denied having gone under the knife except for the one time, experts have their doubts, with many agreeing with Betteridge that she has had at least a handful of invasive procedures.
Khloe Kardashian has been more open about her body transformation
Deny as she may, a plastic surgeon has decoded Khloé Kardashian's transformation for Nicki Swift and concluded that she must have had a handful of surgical procedures performed on her face. Dr. Sean Satey believes that she has gone under the knife to slim down her face and cheeks through buccal fat pad removal and to remove excess fat through neck liposuction. Dr. Jonny Betteridge went further yet, contending that she has gotten a face and neck lift, a chin implant, upper eyelid lift, and a temporal brow lift.
While Kardashian has gotten defensive over her facial changes, she has been more open about her body transformation. In her response to Betteridge, she noted she has lost 80 pounds since becoming a household name, which she argued contributed to her changed appearance. Her weight loss journey began in 2013, when she was going through her divorce from Lamar Odom. After her therapist leaked her private conversations to the press, Kardashian took to the gym instead. "I needed a release, but I did not trust anybody else anymore," she told Bustle in 2024. "And the place that I felt the safest was the gym."
She's learned a lot about her lifestyle choices and losing weight at a healthy pace over the years. Kardashian's weight loss advice focuses on making sustainable changes. "Don't set goals that are unhealthy or unrealistic to achieve, like losing 30 pounds in 30 days," she shared on her now-defunct blog and app "Khloe With a K" in 2018 (via ET).