Celebs Who Were Completely Unrecognizable After Getting Ripped

When Chris Pratt, who lived a much different life before he was famous, signed on to play Andy Dwyer on the NBC sitcom "Parks and Recreation" ahead of its 2009 debut, he was best known for portraying Bright Abbott on the Greg Berlanti-produced WB drama "Everwood." And while his character was depicted as an athlete and one of the cool kids, Pratt wasn't exactly known for having a shredded physique. He was even further away from the buff look on "Parks," where he was depicted as a layabout or a lovable shlub more than anything. So, when he was cast by James Gunn to play Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord, in "Guardians of the Galaxy," he had some work to do to achieve a believable superhero appearance. Pratt had bulked up before for films like "Zero Dark Thirty," but he was forced to take his fitness to a whole new level when he boarded the train that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Shortly thereafter, he revealed his new physique in a 2013 Instagram selfie, revealing in the caption that he had achieved the shredded look, at least in part, by cutting beer out of his diet for six months. Pratt later told People that his lifestyle change had also had an effect on his mental health, saying, "Being in good physical shape is the best way to combat depression. You just have endorphins running around your body. It is the best anti-depressive that there is."