Tragic Details About Anna Nicole Smith's Ex Larry Birkhead & His Health Issues

Larry Birkhead has usually made a point of keeping his and his daughter's lives private, but in a fairly rare Instagram post where he opened up about his own health, he shared that he hadn't been doing too well in September 2025. However, let's just say the doting dad didn't let that get in the way of the chance to celebrate his little girl.

In a touching video shared to his Instagram in honor of his and Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead's 19th birthday, Larry shared that they hadn't started her birthday weekend together. Far from it — he revealed that he'd been in the ER right at the start and was being treated for a muscle tear as well as kidney stones. Double ouch. Though the kidney stones needed no explanation, Larry didn't go into detail about which muscle he'd torn or how. However, he did share that he'd shaken it all off in order to spend the weekend with his daughter. "After this dad busted out of the emergency room ... Dannielynns 19th birthday weekend celebration got started!" he wrote. Larry finished off by thanking everyone who had sent happy birthday wishes, adding, "She read all the messages and appreciates it (despite my late post due to unforeseen circumstances!)."

We still don't know what happened to Birkhead that caused both a muscle tear and kidney stones all at the same time; like we said, he prefers to keep his day-to-day life fairly private. Even so, we're glad to know he was well enough to leave the hospital (busting out or not) to party with his only child.