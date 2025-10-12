Chip Gaines Was Caught In A Frightening Moment With His Son Duke
HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines had regular lives as generally normal parents before "Fixer Upper" became a massive hit. The reality renovation show has upended that normalcy, replacing privacy with fame. They've learned that celebrity can be a double-edged sword, though, creating many possibilities but also making privacy practically impossible. At times, it has even put their family in truly unsettling situations, like when their son Duke was briefly lost in a crowd after fans swarmed Chip at a flea market, hoping to say hello and snap a photo.
"I was basically on my way to kind of gobble him up and get him back into a safe place, and at about that same second, I was surrounded by this group of people," Chip recalled on the "Today" show. He felt frantic trying to locate his son as fans kept pushing in and asking him for photos. "I realized in that moment I was incapable of communicating accurately that I was actually a desperate father trying to get my son into a safe place," he said. "But also, at the same time, kind of trying to resonate with these people and trying to not be rude and all the things that we struggle with in a typical situation."
Amy Prenner, a communications expert and founder of The Prenner Group, spoke to Nicki Swift about how celebrities like the Gaines can venture into public spaces without putting their families and loved ones at risk. First, she urged them to be proactive by carefully mapping things out in advance to avoid stressful situations. "This means considering timing, choosing less crowded venues, and having support on hand for both logistics and security." She also stressed the importance of communicating with children, setting their boundaries, and teaching them how to respond in these kinds of scenarios.
The incident changed the way Chip saw fame
"It was a bit of a sad moment where I realized that fame had sort of overwhelmed and taken over my entire life," Chip Gaines told "Today" in the same interview. Even though he was used to being approached by fans in public, that particular experience shook Gaines hard and opened his eyes to the darker side of celebrity. "It was a bit of a shock to my system," he added.
Speaking exclusively with Nicki Swift, Amy Prenner stressed that celebrities shouldn't hesitate to take a stand when their family's privacy, safety, and general well-being are at stake. This could mean having to say "no" sometimes and choosing which parts of their lives should stay private. "When shielding children, be consistent about declining photo requests, avoiding red carpets, or using pseudonyms," Prenner suggested. When necessary, they may also turn to publicists and PR specialists for help in dealing with certain situations. "Always have a plan, seek advice from communication professionals (i.e. their publicists) and use their help in navigating outings when they're high profile, as opposed to being under the radar," Prenner concluded.
While Chip and Joanna Gaines' marriage may seem on the rocks from time to time, they appear to be fantastic parents, having stated they were willing to sacrifice their fame and careers for the sake of their five children. "We are thankful for our success," Chip said in a 2020 profile for People magazine. "But if it ever compromised our ability to be a healthy married couple, or our kids started to get a little bit off track, we would quit this thing in a heartbeat." The two have made a conscious decision to shield their kids from the spotlight, which is why we rarely see their faces on television and social media. "We want to give them the chance to have a normal childhood," Joanna told People. So it's no wonder losing Duke in the flea market was a wake-up call for Chip.