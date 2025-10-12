Chip Gaines Was Caught In A Frightening Moment With His Son Duke

HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines had regular lives as generally normal parents before "Fixer Upper" became a massive hit. The reality renovation show has upended that normalcy, replacing privacy with fame. They've learned that celebrity can be a double-edged sword, though, creating many possibilities but also making privacy practically impossible. At times, it has even put their family in truly unsettling situations, like when their son Duke was briefly lost in a crowd after fans swarmed Chip at a flea market, hoping to say hello and snap a photo.

"I was basically on my way to kind of gobble him up and get him back into a safe place, and at about that same second, I was surrounded by this group of people," Chip recalled on the "Today" show. He felt frantic trying to locate his son as fans kept pushing in and asking him for photos. "I realized in that moment I was incapable of communicating accurately that I was actually a desperate father trying to get my son into a safe place," he said. "But also, at the same time, kind of trying to resonate with these people and trying to not be rude and all the things that we struggle with in a typical situation."

Amy Prenner, a communications expert and founder of The Prenner Group, spoke to Nicki Swift about how celebrities like the Gaines can venture into public spaces without putting their families and loved ones at risk. First, she urged them to be proactive by carefully mapping things out in advance to avoid stressful situations. "This means considering timing, choosing less crowded venues, and having support on hand for both logistics and security." She also stressed the importance of communicating with children, setting their boundaries, and teaching them how to respond in these kinds of scenarios.